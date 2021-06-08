Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. Hot. High 93F. N winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.