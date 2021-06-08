SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites fellow trail lovers to help keep community trails in great shape this summer at community work nights. The first community work night is scheduled for Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Red Grade Trails. Participants will be clearing and smoothing trail tread and clearing debris.
Bring work gloves and a water bottle. SCLT will provide tools and refreshments. Other dates SCLT will host Red Grade Trails clean-up nights include July 9 and Aug. 6.
The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will also host a workday Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Soldier Ridge Trailhead parking lot. Everyone will carpool to the work area.
Sunday’s workday with Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will be held to prep the course in advance of the Hidden Hoot Mountain Bike race June 19. Volunteers will be smoothing tread using shovels and rakes on The Link and Kicking Horse Trail. Please bring work gloves and a water bottle. Refreshments will be provided.
Save time and paper by completing a 2021 volunteer release before you come, see sheridanclt.org/volunteer/individual-volunteer-release.