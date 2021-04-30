SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust staff will host a Trailmixer Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
Starting at McGregor's Bar and Grille on the Mydland Market patio, trail ambassadors, volunteers and anyone who's interested in learning more about a community of people who help make SCLT projects happen are invited to attend.
Attendees' first beverage and appetizers from 5-6 p.m. are courtesy of SCLT. Before you arrive or during your visit, staff asks those interested to fill out a 2021 volunteer waiver online at bit.ly/2PvWhy8.
Mydland Market is located at 549 Mydland Road.