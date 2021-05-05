SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Educator Carrie Edinger will present a Big Goose Creek Virtual Tour, the next Discovery Session hosted by SCLT.
The tour will focus on how Big Goose Creek was an essential natural resource for the valley’s early inhabitants, into the settlement era and right up to today. Participants will learn about the Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump, Sheridan Brewery, Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill, the Mandel Cabin and Sheridan’s first cabin, along with the historic rerouting of Big Goose Creek.
The Big Goose Creek Virtual Tour is scheduledThursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. This Zoom session will last approximately one hour and give attendees an opportunity to ask questions and share stories about their experiences and memories of the area in and around the Goose Valley.
Register for the free session online at sheridanclt.org. You will receive a Zoom link to the presentation prior to event day.