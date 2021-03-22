SHERIDAN — Join avid birder Tina Toth Thursday from 6-7 p.m. for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Discovery Session: A Virtual Hoot! All About Owls.
Toth will teach attendees all about the owls who call our Bighorns home, in addition to information about other raptors, too.
Toth served as vice president of the Bighorn Audubon Society and is the current treasurer and admin for the club’s Facebook page, as well as the creator of the Facebook group Wyoming Bird. She has led previous Discovery Sessions for SCLT and collaborated with SCLT’s Alexis Petrie to compile and create a bird guide for Red Grade Trails.
While her travels haven’t always been because of birding, she’s been fortunate to be able to bird in India, Canada, the four corners of the U.S. and a lot of stops in between. She considers herself an intermediate naturalist who loves to share the outdoors with others.
Register for the free Discovery Session at sheridanclt.org.
You will receive a Zoom link to the presentation prior to event day.