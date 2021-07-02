SHERIDAN — Representatives of Sheridan Community Land Trust presented their vision of a new 6-mile trail system in Kleenburn to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board earlier this week.
The trail system would be located primarily on a parcel of state land off Acme Road, with proposed parking lots on property belonging to the county and Padlock Ranch. It would include two trails ascending and descending ridge tops in the area, along with a lower segment designed for people with disabilities.
If the trail system in Kleenburn moves forward, it will be the latest project for the land trust, which has also developed systems at Soldier Ridge and Red Grade. Compared to those systems, what is being proposed in Kleenburn is rather small, according to SCLT trails manager Tami Sorenson, but will still fill a community need.
“You might be thinking ‘Gosh, we’ve already got two big systems and we just put a piece in at Malcolm Wallop, do we really need a third system?’” Sorenson said. “But generally you do if you get the kind of numbers we’re seeing and the popularity of the trails. To keep the use dispersed is important so you don’t get too much use in one area to the point where you’re degrading the environment.”
Sorenson said the land trust has been approached by numerous residents interested in developing a trail system at Kleenburn. The location of the proposed system is ideal for many, Sorenson said.
“(For many Sheridan residents) this is going to be closer than going to Red Grade,” Sorenson said. “And for Ranchester and Dayton, it’s going to be much closer for them than going all the way to Red Grade for a trail system. So I would suspect they would be pretty busy.”
The project will face challenges if it moves forward, Sorenson said. One is finding ways to meet the needs of the local shooting sports community, which currently uses the space for recreational shooting. Sorenson said early conversations with the state have included development of a formal shooting range alongside the trail system so recreational shooters can continue to utilize the area.
There’s also the practical question of whether the land trust can manage another trail system, Sorenson said. While Sorenson believes the organization can, she also believes it will need to have hard discussions in the future.
“We have outgrown ourselves at this point,” Sorenson said. “…It is something of concern, and at some point our board will have to sit down and decide, does Sheridan really need this?...Any facility we build, we have to maintain, and that’s expensive. It takes a lot of resources, time and effort.”
Sorenson said the project is still in the early planning stages, with the land trust reaching out to the stakeholders involved. Both the state and Padlock Ranch are interested in continuing the conversation, Sorenson said.
“We haven’t gotten a red light yet so we’re moving forward with the concept,” Sorenson said.
At the parks and recreation board meeting, the county also appeared interested in continuing the conversation.
“If they’re going to put in another system, it seems like a good part of the county to do it,” parks and recreation board member Seth Ulvestad said. “I think it’s a conversation worth having.”