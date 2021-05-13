SHERIDAN — Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its next first Unplug event of the 2021 Discovery Session series with an All Senses Scavenger Hunt at Red Grade Trails May 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Julie Rieder of Science Kids will host the family-friendly, self-guided hour of sleuthing while spring is in swing. Use all your senses to discover things green, fuzzy, squishy, prickly, fragrant, messy and delightful, as you walk along Red Grade Trails spying flowers, birds, bugs and wildlife big and small. Can you capture everything on the checklist with your senses?
This event is free to attend. Organizers advise attendees to dress for weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Leashed pets are welcome. Participants will meet at Red Grade Trails Base Trailhead parking lot.
For more information, see science-kids.org or sheridanclt.org.