SHERIDAN — Science Kids and the Sheridan Community Land Trust will host the next "Unplug with Discovery Session: Mud, Bugs & Fish" on Aug. 11, from 6-7 p.m. at the pedestrian bridge in Thorne-Rider Park.
All are welcome to explore what lurks in, on and around the water of Goose Creek. Attendees will turn over rocks and sweep nets through the water to find small insects, worms, crustaceans and more. Participants will also seine the stream for the fish you never see at the end of your line, and will collect water quality samples. Join in, and learn how to keep our waterways healthy, so there’s clean water for everybody including our mud, bugs and fish.