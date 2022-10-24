10-24-22 PEOPLE red grade trails hikeweb.jpg

Locals hike on Red Grade Trails in 2020.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Community Land Trust

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Andrea Barbknecht of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation will host a hike and conversation on the role of fire in Wyoming’s natural areas Wednesday.

This Discovery Session begins at 2 p.m. Meet at Red Grade Trails Springs Trailhead.

Tags

Recommended for you