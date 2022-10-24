SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Andrea Barbknecht of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation will host a hike and conversation on the role of fire in Wyoming’s natural areas Wednesday.
This Discovery Session begins at 2 p.m. Meet at Red Grade Trails Springs Trailhead.
Participants will discuss the historic and current effects of the fire on soils, plants and animals and how restoration actions following these dramatic events might give nature a head start.
Hike is low difficulty with uneven terrain. Dress for weather, bring appropriate footwear for hiking and a water bottle. The event is free and open to all.
RSVP is kindly requested, but not required, to attend.