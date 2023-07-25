SHERIDAN — Join Sheridan Community Land Trust staff each Tuesday night at 6 p.m. starting July 25 to keep community trails in great shape. Bring a bike or hiking poles and enjoy a fun night on the trails afterward.
On July 25, join for some trimming and light maintenance at Red Grade Trails. Meet at Base Trailhead at 6 p.m.
Continuing each Tuesday, help put the finishing touches on a new community trail that starts at Kendrick Golf Course and connects to The Link and Kicking Horse Trails on the Soldier Ridge Trail System. Volunteers will work for about an hour. Then grab a bike or hiking poles and put some fresh tracks to help compact and harden the new trail. Come and go as you please. SCLT will provide tools, beverages and fun, according to a press release.
Fresh Tracks Trail Build Nights start Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. and will continue each Tuesday until the trail is finished.
Park at the cart parking area and walk/ride along the road to the trail entry location. Do not cut across the golf course.
For more information, contact SCLT Recreation Program ManagerJared Koenig at 307-620-2479 or see sheridanclt.org.