10-17-20 PEOPLE Kicking Horse at bridgeweb.jpg

Visitors to Kicking Horse Trail, one of two new trails opened by Sheridan Community Land Trust, will have an “away from town feeling” while being only minutes from downtown Sheridan.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Community Land Trust

SHERIDAN — Join Sheridan Community Land Trust staff each Tuesday night at 6 p.m. starting July 25 to keep community trails in great shape. Bring a bike or hiking poles and enjoy a fun night on the trails afterward.

On July 25, join for some trimming and light maintenance at Red Grade Trails. Meet at Base Trailhead at 6 p.m.

