SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health nurses have been visiting the county’s outlying communities to provide free wellness checks over the last few months to help educate people on long term health risks.
July marked the second month wellness checks were available at Clearmont Town Hall and wellness checks have been ongoing in Dayton and Ranchester for longer. Sheridan County Public Health staff nurse Heidi Smith said the Dayton and Ranchester wellness checks have been more successful because they are done at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in both towns during lunch hours when meals are served to Tongue River Valley senior citizens.
Smith said there haven’t been many people to utilize the wellness checks in Clearmont thus far but she thinks it will take additional visits to spread the word.
“Everything is absolutely free, I just don’t know why people are not utilizing it,” Clearmont Town Clerk Vivian Ramsey said. “It’s a great program.”
Sheridan County Public Health and Clearmont officials have begun considering moving the checks in town to the Clear Creek Recreation District building, where there is likely more foot traffic.
“We try to find those areas where more people are gathering,” Smith said.
The wellness checks include checking blood pressure, blood glucose, height and weight, mainly geared toward preventing chronic diseases, such as diabetes. The goal, Smith said, is to educate people on long term health risks of high blood pressure and prediabetes or diabetes.
“We are trying to hit our outlying communities, communities that maybe it’s a little harder for people to get to the resources (in Sheridan),” Smith said. “...We’re trying to reach those people that wouldn’t normally go to their doctor and provide them some education on high blood pressure or whatever it is that they’re needing.”
High blood pressure, or hypertension, has been referred to as “the silent killer,” Smith said, as those suffering from it can often not experience any symptoms. According to Wyoming Department of Health, 30.8% of Wyoming adults, and 32.2% of adults nationwide, have been told they have high blood pressure. High blood pressure can also lead to heart disease, which accounted for 21% of Wyoming deaths in 2017, the latest year data is available.
The next wellness checks in Ranchester and Dayton will be at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in either town Aug. 8; Clearmont will be Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Smith added she’s trying to coordinate visits to Story and Big Horn but has had little success thus far.