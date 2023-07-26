SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health nurses have been visiting the county’s outlying communities to provide free wellness checks over the last few months to help educate people on long term health risks.

July marked the second month wellness checks were available at Clearmont Town Hall and wellness checks have been ongoing in Dayton and Ranchester for longer. Sheridan County Public Health staff nurse Heidi Smith said the Dayton and Ranchester wellness checks have been more successful because they are done at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in both towns during lunch hours when meals are served to Tongue River Valley senior citizens.

Tags

Recommended for you