Pete Kilbride Retires_AS 001.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride crosses the t's and dots the i's on school district business before the holiday break Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Kilbride recently annouced his retirement.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 officials announced the three finalists for its superintendent position and invited the community to community forums to meet the candidates.

The three finalists are Big Horn High School principal Al Sparkman, Tongue River Middle School principal Jeff Jones and Campbell County High School principal Chad Bourgeois.

Recommended for you