SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 officials announced the three finalists for its superintendent position and invited the community to community forums to meet the candidates.
The three finalists are Big Horn High School principal Al Sparkman, Tongue River Middle School principal Jeff Jones and Campbell County High School principal Chad Bourgeois.
The SCSD1 Board of Trustees will meet in executive session March 1, March 6 and March 8 at 8 p.m. to interview the candidates for the superintendent position.
In addition, the district has organized community forums at which each candidate will provide comments and answer questions. Those community forums, open to the public, will take place as follows:
• March 1 — Al Sparkman will appear at community forums from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Big Horn High School and from 7-7:45 p.m. at Tongue River High School.
• March 6 — Jeff Jones will appear at community forums from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Big Horn High School and from 7-7:45 p.m. at Tongue River High School.
• March 8 — Chad Bourgeois will appear at community forums from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Big Horn High School and from 7-7:45 p.m. at Tongue River High School.
SCSD1 began the search for its new superintendent after Pete Kilbride's announcement that he would retire at the end of the current school year.
Kilbride served as teacher and counselor at Laramie High School from August 1994 to July 2006 before moving to Tongue River High School to serve as school counselor from August 2006 to October 2014. In October 2014, he was promoted to Tongue River Middle School principal and served in that position until July 2018, when he started his current position as superintendent of SCSD1.