SHERIDAN — Next year’s academic calendar for Sheridan County School District 1 will break for a two-week winter holiday, taking the entire week off before and after Christmas, which lands on a Saturday in 2021.
When consulting with principals from each school in the district, Big Horn and Tongue River, most teachers opted for option one, which allows for two full weeks off for winter break and includes less broken up weeks, which one principal found to be most favorable with educators.
“Keeping the instructional weeks as consistent as possible,” Big Horn High School Principal Al Sparkman said when relaying his staff preferred options one and three. “Those options give you the most unbroken four-day weeks.”
“They weren’t crazy about having a two-week week for kids?” SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride asked of Sparkman.
“Yes sir,” Sparkman responded.
Option one allows for a winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, spring break March 18-27 and the last day of school June 3.
Option two schedules winter break from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, spring break March 18-27 and the last day of school on June 2.
Option three schedules winter break from Dec. 24 to Jan. 10, spring break from March 18-27 and the last day of school June 3.
Tongue River Elementary School Principal Annie Griffin said her concern for next year’s school schedule involved travel plans with and without COVID-19 concerns.
“My concern is with COVID a lot of people aren’t going to travel this year, so my concern was if we waited until, if they didn’t get done with school until (Dec.) 23 that staff members and things would be gone, or students, with things like travel this Christmas,” Griffin said.
Most administrators said their staff opted for longer break weeks during the school year, even with the extra days of school landing in June.
Option one was approved unanimously by SCSD1 Board of Trustees.
In other news
• The Board of Trustees reassigned board positions. Carol Garber is chair; Clint Krumm is vice-chair; Chad Baker is treasurer and Eric Lofgren is clerk.
• SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said auditors will be at the January meeting to present findings of the annual audit, which he said the board will likely be pleased with the results.
• Kilbride said despite COVID-19 restrictions, students are still heavily involved in clubs and sports and are carrying on with alterations.