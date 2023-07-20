RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees approved its fiscal year 2024 budget Wednesday that includes base salary increases and higher school meal prices — though an error by the Wyoming Department of Education has caused the district budgetary setbacks.
Budget
SCSD1 will see an approximately $1.3 million increase to its general fund this year compared to fiscal year 2023, bringing the district’s general budget to around $19.6 million. However, SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said he has still not received the final version of a key budget document from the Wyoming Department of Education that was supposed to be delivered to the district in May. Smith said WDE staff are aware of the delay and are working to fix it, but until he sees the document, SCSD1’s projected revenue for FY2024 could vary by around $350,000.
“I think I'm just giving myself a little ‘sleep at night’ wiggle room by telling you I could be wrong by somewhere around $350,000,” Smith said. “All 48 [Wyoming school districts] are experiencing this. The document comes from the WDE, and it was not produced. I don't like telling you that it won't be exactly $19.6 million … the revenue could be $19.3 million, or it could be $19.9 million.”
Despite the uncertainty, Smith showed little worry and said the district has very healthy monetary reserves in place.
SCSD1’s budget will also give all district staff a 4% raise to their base salary. Smith said there’s a possibility staff may receive Christmas bonuses this year, though that decision will be left up to the board later this year after the district has a more precise idea of what its revenue will be.
The prices of meals in SCSD1’s schools will increase by around 10-11% this year due to the inflation of food costs and base salary increases for cooks. Smith also said demographics have changed significantly over the years, and there are now far fewer students in the district whose families qualify for free and reduced lunch prices.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds that were given to SCSD1 by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic will end after fiscal year 2024. SCSD1’s ESSER money has been used to pay for math interventionists, additional administration assistants, summer school programs and curriculum work. Smith said six SCSD1 staff member’s positions are fully funded by ESSER grants, and in the future the district may have to find alternative funding sources or continue some of those roles in different capacities to afford them.
English as a Second Language
The SCSD1 board approved a proposal to offer English as a Second Language (ESL) courses in the district. ESL classes are designed to help children whose primary language is not English learn the language so they can thrive in English-speaking schools and communities. The WDE allocates funding for ESL teachers and classes to school districts based on the number of English language learning students they serve.
“When students come into your school, sometimes they speak Spanish … in the larger school districts, you could have lots of different students that speak lots of different languages coming from all over the world,” SCSD1 Superintendent Jeff Jones said. “We’re legally required to provide that support if they need it to be successful.”
Jones noted SCSD1 in particular has seen increased enrollment of Ukrainian-speaking students who are refugees of the Russia-Ukraine war. He said last year, the district hired interpreters and paraprofessionals to give individual extra help to English language-learning students — though he said sometimes that’s not enough, and as the war continues, the district anticipates serving more students who need the structure and support of an ESL class.