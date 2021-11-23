BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 academic calendar at its most recent board meeting.
Trustees reviewed three potential options for the calendar — one that included Christmas Break from Dec. 22 through Jan. 8 with no inservice day Jan. 9, another that included Christmas Break from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3 with no inservice Jan. 3 and a final option that included Christmas Break Dec. 23 through Jan. 9 with an inservice day Jan. 9. SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said most faculty chose option three because they reported appreciating the scheduled inservice day after the longer winter holiday break.
Trustees followed faculty and administrator recommendations to accept the third option for the calendar. This decision did not include when the two high schools would host graduation, which Kilbride said the board could consider separately in upcoming meetings.
The important dates are as follows for all Big Horn and Tongue River schools for the 2022-23 school year:
First day of school: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Thanksgiving break: Nov. 23-27
Christmas break: Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 9, 2023
First day of second semester: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Last day of school: Friday, June 2, 2023