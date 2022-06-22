RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees approved two major items during its regular meeting Tuesday — its own Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services and backpay schedules for a set group of employees with SCSD1.
BOCHES serves as an entity through which high schools receive financial assistance for students taking dual and concurrent college courses, as well as provides funding for other programs like career and technical education classes. Currently, SCSD1 and JCSD1 students fall under the BOCHES controlled by Campbell County.
Due to the split of Gillette from the Northern Wyoming Community College District, NWCCD and SCSD1 will begin operations of its own BOCHES in July 2023. SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said Campbell County High School’s Alex Ayers reached out to Kilbride ensuring the decision did not result in immediate changes and expressed his support for the plan, Kilbride said Tuesday. BOCHES funds derive from mill levies. Campbell County receives significantly more from its taxed mills compared to Sheridan County’s. In 2021, Campbell County received $1,696,286 from its 0.5 mills compared to Sheridan County’s $58,899 for SCSD1.
Instead of hiring the staff Campbell County’s BOCHES does, Sheridan and Johnson county’s entity will work without an executive director and keep mill funds used for student higher education programs, NWCCD President Walt Tribley said during an SCSD1 board study session June 7.
Additionally, the board approved a backpay schedule for set years in which employees did not receive vertical step increases for years of service to the district. The board approved four backpay step increases for employees not receiving them in past years when the increase was frozen for financial reasons.
“We had talked at the work session about two, maybe three (step increases),” Kilbride said. “When Mr. (Jeremy) Smith and I sat down and ran numbers, based on the eligible employees that are still with us that were here then, the number was such that we thought, ‘Gosh, we can do a fourth’ with the parameters you had asked us to stay within when we talked about still including Title IX, still doing our activities development and all that, which is why you’re seeing four years made up instead of two or three.”
The approval of the four years leaves only one year not made whole in vertical step increases for staff members throughout SCSD1, Kilbride said.