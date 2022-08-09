RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees approved a 20% increase in elementary school lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year at a Monday night board meeting. Lunches at SCSD1 elementary schools will now cost $3.55, up from $2.95 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCSD1 Business Manager and Food Service Director Jeremy Smith explained the increase is primarily due to current economic factors. Inflation has increased the cost of food and necessitated higher wages. The roughly 20% increase in meal prices, Smith said, represents a 12% price increase in foods — roughly consistent with the current food price inflation rate — and an 8% increase in labor costs.
The district is also seeking to earn about $4.33 — through federal reimbursement or student payments — for each school lunch served to maintain the service, Smith explained.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program sets certain payment and compensation rates for children purchasing school meals and their schools. For every free meal served at school — to a child whose meal fees have been waived due to their family’s income level — the school is reimbursed $4.33 by the federal government, Smith said. For each meal paid for by a student, the school is reimbursed 77 cents. These rates also increased this school year, according to the USDA.
The new school lunch price is based on the difference between those two figures, Smith said. For each lunch served to a student whose family can afford to pay for that lunch, the school is reimbursed 77 cents while the student’s family contributes the other $3.55, making a paid lunch and a free lunch equate to the same total revenue. That, Smith explained, is where the $3.55 lunch cost came from.
The new price is exclusively for elementary school lunches. SCSD1 middle and high schools, meanwhile, do not participate in the National School Lunch Program and operate differently than the federally-funded elementary school cafeterias.
Smith assured the board no child will be turned away from receiving food at SCSD1 schools due to issues with their school lunch account. The child will be fed the same essential meal elements as anybody else — including an entree, side, fruits and vegetables and milk — while school officials sort the lunch account out with the child’s parents, Smith said.
Smith said SCSD1 also partners with The Food Group to provide weekend meals and grab-and-go snacks for students at elementary, middle and high schools in the district.
“It’s a deep moral commitment for me that our children eat and that we don’t embarrass children for lack of resources,” Smith said.
For families that do not qualify for free or reduced lunches — approximately 65% of families at SCSD1 schools — Smith and the board acknowledged the decision between paying more for school lunch supplies at the grocery store or sending kids to school with additional lunch money will be a challenging one.
“Raising lunch prices is not going to be popular with a lot of parents, and I think we need to be aware of that. I just don’t know if there’s any way around it on this one,” SCSD1 school board Chairman Clint Krumm said.
“I don’t know how you get around it…” responded Treasurer Chad Baker. “That’s just kind of where we’re at right now, but I like the idea that we’ve made the commitment that no kid goes hungry.”
The challenge will be also compounded by the end of a federal program subsidizing school lunches. For more than two years, breakfast and lunch at schools across the country have been free for all students, regardless of economic status, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program. The program waived school meal costs as part of COVID-19 pandemic response legislation.
While SCSD1 middle and high schools do not participate in the National School Lunch Program and were therefore exempt from the free meal requirement, the policy meant free breakfast and lunch at both of SCSD1’s elementary schools and an increase in participation in school lunch programs, Smith said.
But all of that is set to change with the start of the 2022-2023 school year, when the school lunch waiver policy comes to an end. During the coming school year, the USDA announced, schools must transition to “normal child nutrition operations,” including requiring families able to do so to pay for their childrens’ meals at school.
Smith said he’s not sure how families will react to the return of paid-for school meals and the increase in prices.
“With this very, very high inflation environment, we’re just trying to outguess it…” Smith said. “Parents are going to have to weigh which is the better value…That’s the trade-off.”
Ultimately, he said, the start of the school year will determine how SCSD1 families will respond.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.