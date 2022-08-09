RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees approved a 20% increase in elementary school lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year at a Monday night board meeting. Lunches at SCSD1 elementary schools will now cost $3.55, up from $2.95 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

SCSD1 Business Manager and Food Service Director Jeremy Smith explained the increase is primarily due to current economic factors. Inflation has increased the cost of food and necessitated higher wages. The roughly 20% increase in meal prices, Smith said, represents a 12% price increase in foods — roughly consistent with the current food price inflation rate — and an 8% increase in labor costs. 

