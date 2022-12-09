RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees heard from SCSD1 Curriculum Director Lee Zimmer about potential options for the 2023-2024 school district academic calendar.
Zimmer presented several options that considered multiple scheduling requirements such as holiday breaks, professional development, Wyoming High School Activities Association schedules and other activities throughout the district.
Zimmer sent a survey to teachers — to which 38 people responded — and held several meetings with faculty and staff to consider all options available for the academic calendar.
Decisions this year, Zimmer said, hinged primarily on holiday break length and professional development days.
SCSD1 operates on a four-day school week, not holding classes Fridays. In place of class sessions Fridays, the extra day was utilized for professional development for faculty. However, the district ran into issues in the past school year with faculty missing professional development days due to other obligations with activities through the district.
“It was over 15 on one particular day,” SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “Six were on another professional development, with another 14 (absent for school activities.)”
Because of scheduling conflicts of faculty that also coach sports or lead other activities that take them away on Fridays, Zimmer suggested moving professional development days to Mondays when school is out for federal holidays and two days in June after school is finished for the summer.
The preference of staff was for a longer Christmas break and no professional development days in June. However, Zimmer said it is difficult to fit in professional development days where everyone can attend, and she believes the focus needs to be on attendance for full efficacy of the training days, which total 16 annually.
Newly elected Trustee Bill Adsit asked if professional development days required attendance.
“Yes,” Kilbride responded. “The only way you miss that is if something happened and you had to be gone, you’d have to take a personal day just like you would on a Tuesday when you’re teaching kids. And the only other reason to be gone is if you are on a school sponsored activity and you’re coaching, which is where 14 of our people were that day doing what the district also pays them to do.
“It is really tough, especially with as many things as we offer,” Kilbride continued. “There’s just always going to be conflicts on Fridays.”
Fitting in 148 school days and 16 professional development days proves difficult and can be worked into several different forms of an academic calendar year.
With graduations scheduled for the Thursday (Tongue River High School) and Friday (Big Horn High School) before Memorial Day this spring, faculty and staff did not want to extend the school year too far past the holiday into June.
Board trustees are set to make a decision on the calendar at their Dec. 13 meeting. Kilbride said they are able to push the decision to the January meeting if necessary.
