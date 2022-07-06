SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed the new Clean School Bus Program aimed at getting diesel buses off the streets and the National School Lunch Program, intended to keep lunches affordable while allowing the schools to generate some revenue.
The Clean School Bus Program is still under review, needing additional research before it’s finalized; however, the board has a strong understanding of the program as a whole.
If the school district adopts the program, it will get three new buses for short routes. These buses will not go over the mountain or go on any trips for longer periods of time due to their limited ability.
“It is like driving a Tesla around here,” Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “There are limited charging stations in Wyoming and they can get expensive.”
The buses are also temperature sensitive, making the changing of seasons very difficult to work around, especially in Wyoming.
The best option, according to Kilbride, would be to keep the engine battery warm; however, that can come with challenges as well.
Ideally, the board wants one of the buses to be handicap accessible to accommodate a larger percentage of the student body.
The district also discussed the elementary schools remaining on the National School Lunch program while the secondary schools remain independent from it.
Similar to prior years, the district will continue to be flexible and work with families; however, the meals will not be entirely free this upcoming school year. Parents can fill out free or reduced meal applications to continue to assist in school lunches.
The prices for school lunches are listed below. All prices are based on the grade level and amount of food the individual grabs.
$3.50 for K-5
$2.30 for K-5 (double entree)
$4.50 for 6-12
$2.95 for 6-12 (double entree)
$2.95 for 6-12 (reduced)
$5.75 adult visitors
With a 12% increase in prices for the food industry, the school had to follow suit and increase its prices by 20%, district officials said.
For all free lunches, the school is reimbursed $3.66; for reduced lunches it receives $3.26; and for paid lunches the school district receives $0.35.
“No child will come through our lines and leave that cafeteria hungry,” SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said. “Not one time.”
The schools will provide unlimited vegetables and fruits for all to allow for a healthier plate.
For the last couple of years, school lunches were free due to COVID and the difficulties that it brought. With individuals getting back on their feet, lunches are no longer going to be free; however, parents can fill out an application to get a free or reduced meal plan.
The district will send out emails to all of the parents to make sure they are aware of the new changes to the school lunch prices.