Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds light and variable.