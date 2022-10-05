RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed issues with Cowboy State Virtual Academy — the district's online virtual academy — test scores reflecting on test scores of other district schools.
Big Horn, Tongue River and Cowboy State Virtual Academy comprise the district, but only Big Horn and Tongue River test scores reflect separately from one another. In previous years, students enrolled in the virtual academy were evenly distributed among the two school systems within the district. State laws this year, however, require all virtual students to be associated with a single school system, therefore administration moved all Cowboy State Virtual Academy students to fall under Tongue River schools.
The move means test scores from the virtual students reflects on the overall testing results in the Tongue River side of the district, which will affect test scores next year.
"Sometimes (virtual student test scores) help, they're not always low-scoring kids," Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. "But a lot of times the kids that choose this haven't been successful in brick and mortar, sometimes they're behind and may not score as well."
Even though test scores from CSVA reflect the leadership of the TR principals, those principals have no control over education or preparation of the virtual students for test-taking like they do in their own schools, Board Chair Trustee Clint Krumm said. The result left principals discouraged after this year's Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) testing.
There are currently no options to separate out the testing, Kilbride said, despite him bringing up the issue the last couple of years to the Wyoming Department of Education.
"They said (the virtual students) belong to that school system and we're not going to have them all spread out," Kilbride said. "I still don't know why...why make one school responsible for all the students. Why not spread the workload out?
"But (the WDE) wants to be able to look at one school and be able to see what kind of impact it has," Kilbride said.
The way funding works for schools in Wyoming currently requires all schools to be funded under the same model with the same amenities. For example, when a new school is created, state statute requires that school receive funding for a principal, janitorial staff, etc. So, if CSVA were to be its own school — the third school system within SCSD1 — the funding model would account for it as if it were a brick-and-mortar operation, although much of the traditional funding wouldn't apply to the virtual learning setup. Instead of funding janitorial staff or bus drivers, Kilbride reasoned, more funding would need to go toward technology.
"I think the compromise would be, let's separate them and let's write some legislation that says it's not going to be a new school system," Kilbride said. "If we can do that, then I don't think the Legislature has to worry about (separating out scores.) Then we can separate out test scores."
Kilbride said the way to change state law is to work the way up the chain of command with the request, starting at the WDE, then the Wyoming Legislature's joint education committee and eventually the legislative body.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.