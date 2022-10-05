testing stock
RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed issues with Cowboy State Virtual Academy — the district's online virtual academy — test scores reflecting on test scores of other district schools. 

Big Horn, Tongue River and Cowboy State Virtual Academy comprise the district, but only Big Horn and Tongue River test scores reflect separately from one another. In previous years, students enrolled in the virtual academy were evenly distributed among the two school systems within the district. State laws this year, however, require all virtual students to be associated with a single school system, therefore administration moved all Cowboy State Virtual Academy students to fall under Tongue River schools. 

