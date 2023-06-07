RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 board discussed a petition related to parental decisions and classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation at its work session Tuesday night.

The petition is entitled “Parental Rights in Education” and was submitted by citizens of the school district. The petition seeks to ban district staff from instructing K-12 students on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. It also outlines procedures that would “reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the care and control of their children.”

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

