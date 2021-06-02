RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees reached a consensus at a special meeting Monday to move forward with budget recommendations that would provide for an increase in the base pay rate for district teachers and one-time bonus for staff members, as well as additional funding for capital improvements.
According to Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager, the proposed budget plan for the upcoming 2021-22 school year currently stands at a little more than $18 million, about $1 million more than the budget for the 2020-21 school year. The proposed budget is based on enrollment totals of 999 students who physically attend SCSD1 schools and 209 online students through the Cowboy State Virtual Academy.
“You’ve seen the numbers,” said SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride. “We need some direction on what to do with the dollars that are there.”
District administrators recommended at Monday’s special meeting the board split unallocated funds to somewhat equally address three different areas, including $243,000 in salary increases, $241,000 for bonuses and an additional $200,000 in capital improvements.
The proposal to increase the base salary of “brick and mortar” teachers, however, met with some concern, as it would increase future operational costs.
“I don’t want two to three years from now to have to make cuts,” Trustee Mercedes Biteman said. “I don’t want to have to pull the rug out from underneath someone.”
By not addressing the issue, however, board members Clint Krumm and Eric Lofgren both agreed SCSD1 could face falling further behind in offering competitive pay for incoming teachers.
“In 2011, we were pretty high up in the salary schedule. Now, we’re toward the bottom,” said Krumm, the board’s vice chair. “We’ve fallen behind, I feel.”
Kilbride added that such concerns are valid and that, when hiring, district officials have been confronted with concerns by applicants about the district’s base pay rate and their ability to be able to afford to live in the area.
“They’re feeling like they can’t,” Kilbride said. “That’s a bummer. It makes it tough. But, that speaks more to the house situation than what we’re doing.”
“We’ll start losing teachers,” Krumm added.
According to district officials, the last time SCSD1 tweaked its base pay rate for teachers was in 2019 and before that in 2014. The current base pay for a new incoming teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $42,923 and $48,095 for a teacher with a master’s degree.
Smith added the recommended increase of roughly $1,000 should not present any long-term budget implications.
“We do believe it’s sustainable. It’s a change that can be made,” he said. “Our best crystal ball guess is our number of students is going to remain stable. … We do think the current level of revenue is sustainable because more kids are coming here.”
With board members reaching a consensus on the budget recommendations, Smith added district officials would be presenting them with a salary schedule for the upcoming school year at their next regular monthly meeting June 15.
“I like the recommendation,” Krumm said. “I’d rather pay a living wage and maybe lose a couple of teachers later, than to have everybody just eking by.”
School districts statewide must adopt a final budget plan by the third Wednesday of July, with the adoption of the budget coming no more than 24 hours from the conclusion of the public hearing.