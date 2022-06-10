RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees started their Tuesday study session with $250,000 left to allocate or place in reserves for fiscal year 2023.
At the conclusion of the meeting, trustees successfully set priorities for how to allocate funds to different areas, including increasing teacher pay, Title IX and athletic training and infrastructure updates at local school buildings.
While official votes for allocations will not take place until the board’s June 21 meeting in Ranchester, trustees provided direction for SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith and Superintendent Pete Kilbride to solidify totals ahead of the meeting.
The board first prioritized backpaying certified and classified staff for vertical movements in a set pay scale from years 2013 and 2014. Statewide, school districts prescribe salary schedules based on years of experience and educational experience. Vertical steps include years teaching, while horizontal steps include increased educational attainment like a master’s or doctorate degree.
Step freezes take place at the discretion of the board of trustees when budgetary concerns result in a halt of teachers moving up on the vertical pay scale, for one reason or another. For example, a vertical step freeze occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 for teachers at SCSD1. Before that, step freezes occurred in 2013 and 2014.
After lengthy discussion, board members requested certified and classified staff who experienced the 2013/2014 freeze be “made whole,” meaning those individuals would receive the appropriate step increases not received during those years.
With only one-third of current SCSD1 staff eligible for that step increase due to two-thirds turnover in the district since then, cost to the district totals $72,000. Including an additional backstep, if voted on at the next regular meeting, would increase the cost to $143,000.
“It does hit the right group of people that stuck it out through the lean years with us,” Smith said. “That’s what the intent of this is.”
The second priority included Title IX training for staff as a necessity as described by Kilbride.
“It’s training in the district in regards to sexual harassment,” Kilbride said. “Each district needs to have a coordinator, we need to have access to an investigator, we need to have access to a decision maker and we need to have access to an appeals decision maker. All those require different training, and there are different ways to go about that.”
Kilbride said he is trained as a coordinator and will complete that training again next year. The investigator on staff retires this year, so the district needs a new investigator trained.
Training will include principals as investigators and costs $5,000.
“It helps them understand Title IX for their own buildings, and they could conduct investigations should there be a report of potential Title IX issue,” Kilbride said. “They would likely be an investigator for another school.”
An investigator cannot be a decision maker or a coordinator, and smaller districts — like SCSD1 and Sheridan County School District 3 in Clearmont — may utilize each other for investigations if needed to avoid costs associated with external investigators through attorneys and subsequent attorney fees.
The third priority for the leftover $250,000 included upgrades to Big Horn Middle School equipment on a three-year replacement schedule. Furniture can be replaced in the next three years to cut down on costs for FY23, Smith said.
The final priority identified included athletic surveys and training. Kilbride said Big Horn High School Activities Director Mike Daley completed research regarding training and improvements for coaches, athletes and families involved in athletic programs at SCSD1.
One solution Kilbride presented from Daley’s suggestion included athletic surveys at the conclusion of each sporting season, where athletes and families would fill out surveys reviewing coaching staff and programs to help evaluate future needs of the programs.
“Feedback comes back on that coach and on that program, and we could potentially make that part of our everyday processes,” Kilbride said. “I wanted to earmark some money for that potential next year.”
The board agreed to allocate up to $20,000 if budgeting allowed after the other three priorities.
Smith reiterated he would come prepared to the June 21 meeting with solidified costs of each priority for the allocation of the $250,000 or less.