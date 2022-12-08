RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees tentatively set its April 2023 meeting to decide whether the district will add softball to its sports offerings.
The board continued the conversation at a board work session Wednesday, verbalizing questions to have Big Horn Activities Director Mike Daly and Wyoming High School Activities Association answer in the coming months ahead of the April 2023 meeting.
Questions including what nickname the team would have, if a majority of players were Sheridan County School District 2 students if some athletes would have to be cut, cost and actual potential participation of athletes in the sport were asked by the board.
Tongue River Activities Director Jacob Zarpentine said he believed adding softball may take athletes from other spring sports of track and field and golf.
“My thoughts are if there was a softball team that was made in our district, we would not be pulling kids that aren’t doing sports,” Zarpentine said. “We would be pulling kids that would be participating already in the sport. If it is in the spring, we will be pulling from our track program, which has won state championships pretty regularly. So I feel like we would be pulling interest from there.
“We already have enough sports,” he continued. “I feel like adding one in the spring could pull more kids away. We could have less for track. We could have less for golf.”
Daly collected surveys and determined 12 students were interested in the sport, but six are juniors and wouldn’t participate in the sport if it were added, as the first season would be spring 2024.
WHSAA establishes the next years’ sports schedules in November each year, allowing SCSD1 to be added to the softball schedule if the board approved the sport in the spring of 2023.
Softball is a relatively new sport for Wyoming high schools, The Sheridan Press previously reported. Efforts to have the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association began in 2019, with Rock Springs, Cody and Green River schools as the first districts to commit to fielding teams at the high school level. WHSAA bylaws state once eight schools commit, the statewide organization will consider sanctioning the sport. Prior to softball, the WHSAA hadn’t sanctioned a new sport since 2006.
In the inaugural 2021 spring season, 13 teams competed in one 4A classification with teams divided into East and West conferences.
If SCSD1 agrees to include the sport, athletes would compete as a 4A team, as classification divisions do not currently exist, although a few non-4A schools currently compete in the sport, including Wheatland, Cody and Worland — all 3A schools in other sports.
To stand up a program like this, SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said, it would potentially cost around $30,000 to $50,000, based on estimates given from Wheatland, a 3A classification school and one of the closest comparable schools competing in softball.
The funding would come from the existing pot of money the school bases its current budget on, Kilbride said, as the district only receives additional financial allocations from the Wyoming Legislature if more students enter the distric. Student populations dictate funding for school districts based on the block grant funding model.
Kilbride mentioned potential excess funding engrained in the budget for programs like dance or cheerleading that may instead be utilized for standing up a new program, like softball, but he would have to double check the budget.
“That’s why I like the April date for a decision,” Kilbride said. “We will know what Legislature’s done, where our financial picture is.”
The SCSD1 board and staff will continue seeking answers to questions ahead of a final decision in the spring.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.