With the completion of the new baseball field in Big Horn, youth teams have begun to step to the plate and call their shots, as seen in this photo illustration. The field is currently being used for practice by the 9U, 10U and 11U baseball teams as well as the Mystix softball team.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees tentatively set its April 2023 meeting to decide whether the district will add softball to its sports offerings. 

The board continued the conversation at a board work session Wednesday, verbalizing questions to have Big Horn Activities Director Mike Daly and Wyoming High School Activities Association answer in the coming months ahead of the April 2023 meeting. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

