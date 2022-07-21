SHERIDAN — Coming out of the July 21, 2022, board meeting, Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith assured the board, as well as parents, that a light is appearing in the tunnel. The expense report was acted upon, as well as a small statement from Smith.

“We anticipate the next year to end really well,” Smith said. “We are on firm financial footing.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

