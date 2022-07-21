SHERIDAN — Coming out of the July 21, 2022, board meeting, Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith assured the board, as well as parents, that a light is appearing in the tunnel. The expense report was acted upon, as well as a small statement from Smith.
“We anticipate the next year to end really well,” Smith said. “We are on firm financial footing.”
When finalizing the budget, there were few changes from previous years. The board intends to keep factors such as coach and administration training in the expense report, with elements like furniture replacements representing one-year expenses.
In addition to the budget, the SCSD1 Board of Trustees also discussed a First Federal Bank and Trust scoreboard donation to Big Horn High School. Currently, the gym has banners for each member of the booster club and sponsors, using that to recognize contributions; however, the school will now use a digital screen. This screen will be displayed during various games, allowing each sponsor to have a slide in the presentation.
Previously approved at the July 6 SCSD1 meeting, Ecsell Sports is a new method to train sports coaches. Through this program, coaches are required to take a quiz, then classes and videos are recommended for each coach based on the results.
The board plans on bringing the president from the organization in to talk to the coaches and the board Aug. 8, with separate times for both groups. The official presentation time will be at 4:30 p.m. with the board. The presentation will be a general look at activities and how the board can support coaches, principals and students from an activities standpoint. The presentation will be the first part of the usual board meeting, with normal business proceeding after Ecsell’s presentation.
“I am really excited to bring them in and I believe it is going to be a really good program,” Superintendent Pete Kilbride said.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.