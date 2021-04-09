RANCHESTER — After collaborating with representatives of the two other school districts in Sheridan County, Sheridan County School District 1 officials could soon consider whether the district will request a variance to the state’s mask order for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
The SCSD1 Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the issue, just hours after Superintendent Pete Kilbride met with his counterparts from SCSD2 and SCSD3, as well as Sheridan County Public Health officials, to receive an update on the status of the county as far as local trends related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to collaborate on a potential response.
“We’re all different — small, medium and large districts,” Kilbride said. “But, we also have some commonalities.”
Kilbride added SCSD1 continues to operate under the state’s mask order that requires students to wear a protective mask in class or inside areas when other social distancing requirements cannot be met.
“Now, districts are starting to ask for variances,” he said. “It’s trickling on throughout the state.”
To date, Kilbride said a survey of school districts statewide indicated of the 39 that responded, 12 had applied for a variance to the mask order, with 10 receiving state approval.
SCSD1 officials also conducted a recent survey of its staff and student body on the issue. According to Kilbride, 78.6% of the 103 staff members and 86.3% of the 211 students who responded said they would prefer to be able to go without masks at school.
“It was a very simple question,” Kilbride said. “I was impressed by how many of our students had ideas about getting rid of the masks, and they did so respectfully.”
Kilbride added, however, he also wanted to make clear what would happen if the district requested and was approved for a variance.
Currently, while wearing masks at school, if a student or staff member comes in contact with an individual that tests positive for COVID-19, that person can continue to attend classes. But, according to Kilbride, if masks are not worn under the same circumstances, the individual would have to go into quarantine for up to two weeks.
“That’s what it would be for our staff and kids,” he said. “That is still the guidance from the CDC.”
Kilbride also said, in meeting with local public health officials, district officials learned the county currently has a very low number of active COVID-19 cases, a positive indicator if the school districts were to move forward and seek a variance. And, board members could consider the fact that vaccinations are now available to persons as young as 16.
“The more of the community that is vaccinated the better,” Kilbride said. “We’re not to herd immunity yet, but we’re getting there.”
With the SCSD1 board set to hold its regular meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Kilbride said board members have time to consider what direction they might take.
“You as a board have a decision to make on whether to advise me to request a variance,” he said. “We’re going to make this decision, you’re going to make this decision, based on data — nothing else.”
Parent Brendan Kerns said he questioned the need of taking such action with so little of the current school year left to complete.
“The reason we had masks to begin with was to protect others, not ourselves,” he said. “I don’t see with eight weeks left how it’s worth it.”
Another parent, Shawna Hernandez, said school board members should "keep pushing" and seek a variance so state health officials "stop putting their foot on our kids' necks."
“Our students deserve to get their lives back,” Hernandez said. “The students —and their parents — deserve to determine whether they want to take the risk."
Carol Garber, SCSD1 board chair, said the school board could vote on whether to request a variance at its upcoming meeting next week.
“We’re planning to take action on the 13th,” Garber said. “If the recommendation is for us to vote to apply for a variance, it will be on the 13th.”
Before Tuesday's meeting, however, the superintendent from all three districts were again set to discuss the issue further Friday morning.
While each district will make its own decision, SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said all three remain committed to working together.
“We’ve been supportive of each other,” Dougherty said. “We have considered ourselves a team and a team works together.”
He added the collaboration could lead to a final decision by as early as next week.
The SCSD2 Board of Trustees unanimously voted at its regular meeting earlier this week to authorize administrators to move forward with requesting a variance, if it was deemed appropriate and in the district’s best interest.
If the school districts do apply for a variance, Dougherty said he doesn’t expect a long wait before hearing back from state officials.
“They use the same data that we’ve been looking at,” Dougherty said. “There’s not a lot for them to figure out or discuss.
“It could just take a day or two,” he added.