BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees, in addition to considering lifting the mask requirement in all school district buildings, will consider a few major changes in school policy.
During a study session Nov. 9, board members considered changes to graduation requirements, as well as valedictorian and salutatorian honors during the graduation ceremony.
Graduation requirements— known to board members as Policy IKF — currently require core classes — English, math, science, social studies, physical education, wellness, fine arts, career and technical education, life skills, financial literacy and elective credits totaling 24 credits by graduation. Proposed changes include adding wellness to physical education requirements and removing fine arts and career technical education as graduation requirements.
Those requirements help students obtain Hathaway Scholarships but are not necessary for state graduation requirements, which only require four years of English, three years of mathematics, three years of science, three years of social studies.
“I like it for the sake that you’re not forcing (classes on students they aren’t interested in),” Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said Nov. 9.
Space remains in students’ schedules to include those classes but also leaves room for additional credits.
“Just making options more wide open for kids to choose,” Kilbride said of the potential change.
Also along the lines of graduation, Kilbride suggested the removal of valedictorian and salutatorian honors, which traditionally are selected by a student’s cumulative GPA and ACT composite score, and replacing them with honors, high honors and highest honors, using students’ Hathaway GPA, which reaches to a 5.0 and includes weighting higher-level classes.
Honors would include students accumulating a 3.5-3.84 Hathaway GPA; high honors would include students accumulating 3.85-4.04 Hathaway GPA; and highest honors would include students accumulating 4.05-5.0 Hathaway GPA, all within the first seven semesters of a student’s four-year span of high school classes.
“A lot of places are moving away from that to try to recognize more people,” Kilbride said. “They’re going with a more collegiate system.”
Kilbride said this system switches honors to one similarly used in a college setting, which allows more students to be recognized at the end of their high school careers, Kilbride said.
Board members discussed what graduation would look like, including speeches given and how accolades are denoted. Kilbride said while that could be determined in several different ways, honors could be recognized at graduation with a stole or cord signifying their level of academic achievement.
If board trustees approve changes, neither policy change will affect the 2021-2022 school year or its students.
“If you want to adopt it, I wouldn’t adopt it until the following year,” Kilbride said. “Our kids are already in the pipeline...You’d want to pick when it was, maybe it will take effect next year, the year after.”
The board will change its meeting place Tuesday to the Big Horn High School auditorium starting at 6 p.m. BHHS is located at 333 Highway 335 in Big Horn.