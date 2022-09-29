SCSD 1 Shortages_SD 003.jpg
Special Education Teacher Zack Weller pops in to a kindergarten class during his free period to help students with their craft projects at Tongue River Elementary School Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board Trustees agreed to present two resolutions to the Wyoming School Boards Association encouraging more support for students in special education and removing corporal punishment in public schools.

Trustees voted unanimously in favor at a special meeting Wednesday. The group had to approve the resolutions before a Tuesday deadline.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

