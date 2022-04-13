RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees discussed changing graduation dates for Tongue River High School and Big Horn High School at a meeting Tuesday.
The proposed date change will move graduation from Sunday to a Thursday or Friday to prevent conflict with Memorial Day weekend.
“There are people in the community that want to attend graduation. Memorial Day tends to be the first official weekend of summer and we’ve heard quite a bit of feedback that it’s been a long year and it’s the first time we’re able to get out and about and we’re going somewhere with our families that weekend,” Big Horn High School principal Al Sparkman said.
“It makes a difference when our community is in attendance. You led the pack. Last year was the first time we had all five school board members along with the superintendent on stage at Big Horn High School and that did not go unnoticed. I think you’ve taken some steps to build a culture that shows that high school graduation is not just a high school celebration but a community celebration, ” he added.
Sparkman and Colby Lynch, Tongue River High School principal, discussed a solution of having a rotating schedule for the graduation dates, meaning BHHS and TRHS alternate either the time of day or the day of the week in which graduation is held, depending on the graduation date change decision. In these solutions, one school could hold graduation on Thursday night and the other on a Friday night, or both could be on the same day at different times to account for travel.
One advantage of having one graduation on Thursday evening and the other on Friday evening would be that most people would not need to take time off work, Lynch said. This would give the space for both schools to have their own time in the spotlight.
“The Thursday-Friday night makes it special for both schools so people can stay there and take pictures and celebrate at the school for as long as they want,” Lynch said.
Another proposal would be to move graduation from Sunday to Saturday. Sparkman noted this change would still fall on the holiday weekend.
Lynch added to Sparkman’s statement, noting a change in spring parent-teacher conferences. Instead of having two spring parent-teacher nights, it would be reduced to one. The other parent-teacher conference would be tied to the graduation ceremony.
Lynch said this second parent-teacher conference would act as a professional development opportunity, creating an environment for conversation among teachers, students and parents.This would encourage more staff to be a part of the graduation celebration and participate in the occasion of students taking the next step in their lives. BHHS Student Representative Emma Hahn and TRHS Student Representative Zia Robbins will also gather feedback from the student community to weigh in on the date change but expressed they have not heard negative or positive feedback regarding the change as of the Tuesday meeting.
Sparkman and Lynch plan to discuss the possible solutions further and present their collaborative suggestion during the next board work session May 5.
In other SCSD1 news:
• The Tongue River High School boiler bid was approved. The project, which is expected to come in less than $750,000, will begin in summer 2023.
• The second annual Missing and Murdered Indigneuous Person powwow will be held at TRHS May 5 at 6 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales, T-shirt sales and concessions will be donated to the TRHS MMIP scholarship fund. T-shirts are designed and feature original artwork by Marajah Pease and are $25. To preorder a T-shirt, send your name and size to Michele Fritz at 307-763-7422. The last day to preorder a T-shirt is April 29. Tickets are available for purchase through the TRHS front office or using a QR code on the Tongue River Eagles Twitter @TREaglesWY starting April 18.