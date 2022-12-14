Decisions this year, Zimmer said, hinged primarily on holiday break length and professional development days.
Zimmer sent an additional email with a third option to teachers, to which staff overwhelmingly preferred a longer Christmas break — 18 days instead of 12.
The final calendar approved by the board schedules Aug. 21, 2023, as the first day of school; Oct. 9, 2023, Jan. 2, 2024, and Feb. 19, 2024, as staff only days; and Christmas break extending Dec. 22, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, with students returning to school Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
Additionally, the board heard public comment from two individuals.
Shawn Kelley, a parent of a softball player and large contributor to the current Sheridan County softball program, commented on conversations among staff and the board during last week’s study session.
Kelley reiterated, from his perspective working with younger softball players in the community currently engaged in the program, that softball is the girls’ only sport they compete in and would not take away from current athletic offerings as suggested by Tongue River Activities Director Jacob Zarpentine last week.
Additionally, Kelley addressed the lack of interest shown through a survey conducted by Big Horn Activities Director Mike Daly earlier in the year.
“I think you’re going to see a bigger growth in those younger kids because when we first started, we had 9 year olds, 10 year olds playing with the 12 year olds, we did not have anybody that was 14 or 16,” Kelley said, noting the younger groups will be the players competing at the high school level in a few years, and those programs have grown steadily since their inception in Sheridan County.
John Bridges also addressed the board Tuesday, following up on comments he made during the November board meeting concerning responses from the board and administrators regarding integrating counseling sessions in school curriculum.
"I understand when there is some sort of physician screening or optometrist or ophthalmologist screenings, dental screenings, things like that, there are rigorous consent forms, there are opt-outs so the parents are aware of what's going on," Bridges said. "I don't know why mental health counseling is treated any differently but parents simply have no idea that this is happening.
"I know Mr. Kilbride said in the newspaper that this is not group therapy, but you have a group of peers who are working through emotional and psychological issues," he continued. "At the guidance of a trained social worker, a mental health professional, I don't know how that's anything other than group therapy. I think you have to do some mental gymnastics to call it anything else.
"But I just think it's entirely inappropriate," he said.
In other news:
• Clint Krumm was elected to maintain his position as board chair. Eric Lofgren is vice-chair, Mercedes Biteman is treasurer and Chad Baker as clerk.
• Committee assignments are as follows: Krumm for Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services; Biteman for Board of Cooperative Educational Services and Tongue River Child's Place; Lofgren for Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board and Little Blue Schoolhouse; and Baker for SCSD1 Recreation District and interest-based negotiations. Newly elected trustee William Adsit was absent from the meeting but will have an opportunity to serve on a committee of his choosing at the next board meeting, if desired.