SCSD1
Buy Now

Students in Ty George's art class work on mixing paints to achieve different color temperatures at Big Horn High School Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With just two seats available on the ballot next week, voters will have seven candidates to choose from for the Sheridan County School District I Board of Trustees.

The seven candidates are Clint Krumm, Nicholas Zent, William Adsit, Doug Mathis, Gina Kidneigh, Brian Davidson and Chad Bolling.

Tags

Recommended for you