SHERIDAN — With just two seats available on the ballot next week, voters will have seven candidates to choose from for the Sheridan County School District I Board of Trustees.
The seven candidates are Clint Krumm, Nicholas Zent, William Adsit, Doug Mathis, Gina Kidneigh, Brian Davidson and Chad Bolling.
The Sheridan Press reached out to each of the candidates with a survey of questions regarding issues facing the school district. Below are answers from candidates who submitted responses. Additional questions and responses will publish Nov. 4 and online at thesheridanpress.com.
For years, the Wyoming Legislature and educators have discussed the funding model for the state’s public schools. What role can school board members play in that conversation and in finding solutions to the education funding issues Wyoming faces?
Bolling: I would like to advocate for equal funding for all schools across the state. As a school board member, I will be an advocate for our district and voice my concerns to state legislators.
Davidson: School boards can help prioritize programs that are fundamental for kids to be ready to succeed after high school.
Krumm: Always the hardest part of this job. How do we make funding for our schools fluctuate less and be on an even keel? Our state representatives and senators wrestle with this a lot. My belief is that education needs to be cost based. Secondly, we need to look at the basket of goods that is required to be taught and see if they are all pertinent to today’s job market. The mineral industry has been very good for education in Wyoming. As long as it continues well, education is fine. Looking for popular revenue streams outside of that is hard. Taxes aren’t popular, but Wyoming has always realized education as one of its top priorities.
Mathis: So first and foremost, each school district gets more money every year in the form of grants that are controlled locally. If there is a shortage in district funds then in my view that is a mismanagement of funds by the school district, school board and superintendent.
Zent: The state's funding model is broken. Our schools are primarily funded by “extraction taxes” (coal, oil, mining etc.). When those industries are booming, so is school funding. \ When they aren’t, we have our current condition. The state’s constitution grants districts the autonomy to provide an equitable, high quality education for each student, but it doesn’t allow districts to levy taxes to fund said education. Funding must come from the state and has not been significantly adjusted in nearly 10 years.
To fix this problem, school districts must lobby (or litigate as a last resort) the legislature to modify the funding model to something less cyclical and diminishing. As a trustee, I would actively lobby the legislature to find solutions to this issue. A single trustee might not have much pull with the legislature, but a coalition of multiple districts should be able to leverage our state leaders more effectively. I would work with these groups to provide ideas and solutions for a revised funding model. I am confident our schools can be funded without imposing additional taxes upon the residents of our district.
The state places “band-aids” on the funding problem in the form of literacy and technology grants which have both positive and negative impacts on our district. We benefit from having specialized instruction in reading fluency, but in my opinion, a very myopic approach. These grants are short term and when the funding expires, so likely will the positions they fund. Great classroom teachers have filled the roles of mentors and coaches under these grant programs and I worry we will lose them altogether once the program ends.
Our district certainly isn’t in a position to decline funding in any form, but we must make it clear to the legislature that temporary grants are not a solution to long-term funding issues.
If cuts are required in the future in Wyoming’s education system, where would you trim the local school district’s budget to achieve those budget reductions?
Bolling: If budget cuts need to be made, they need to be furthest away from the children. However, I will do whatever needed to think outside the box and look at alternate streams of revenue to supplement potential cuts before any decisions are made.
Davidson: I would keep the fundamentals for core academics (math, language arts, social studies, etc.), then work from there with being ready to succeed after high school as my foundation.
Krumm: We had to deal with this a couple years ago. About three-quarters of our budget goes to salaries and benefits, so it comes down to getting rid of teachers. What classes do we not want to offer? We were able to trim a little money here and there, but it really comes down to getting rid of teachers. Thankfully we got bailed out of that, but it still sits heavy on me that when budget cuts come they will be hard choices of what classes we don’t offer our students.
Mathis: If budget cuts are required, the areas that will not be touched or even considered by me are those that our students are directly involved in.
Zent: I would start by petitioning the WHSAA to redraw the boundaries for conferences and to consider more centrally located games. TR could play Burns in Casper and not have to spend a night in a hotel or incur fuel costs of a 752-mile round trip. I’m confident people far smarter than I can assess the costs associated with activities travel and find a way to plan more efficiently.
I’m confident Jeremy Smith, and our current board have reviewed all of our ancillary costs and have trimmed the fat as much as possible. A second look never hurts.
Some parents and members of the public have expressed frustration with local school boards for what they describe as a lack of transparency. How will you ensure public school operations are as transparent as possible for families and community members?
Bolling: I will be accessible to all stakeholders to receive their feedback and make sure their voices are heard. This includes requested one-on-ones with constituents and being actively involved at schools in the district.
Davidson: When parents get involved and ask questions there is transparency. Board meetings are open to the public, parents must get involved. I’m in this for all the people who elect me. I also believe every parent deserves to know what kids are being taught.
Krumm: We work on being as transparent as possible. All of our meetings and work sessions are open to the public. It is unusual to have visitors at our meetings. I would encourage anyone who feels frustrated by the lack of transparency to call or write me about it. I don’t want anyone thinking we are not being transparent. It is very important to me to feel like we are open and trustworthy to our community. Those are the same characteristics I want from my children and myself.
Mathis: Being a SDSC1 school board member requires a top level of transparency. Members should be able to field emails and phone calls daily. They should be able to have the information to the questions that are being asked and be able to express the components and views that led to the decision that was made, in the affirmative or dissent.
Zent: School board meetings are open to the public. Working sessions are open to the public. Agendas and meeting minutes are published to the public. I struggle to find a lack of transparency in the district. Perhaps parents don’t feel the board is approachable, or rather they don’t know the correct venue to approach the board. It can be intimidating to voice a grievance before the board in a formal setting. To make the board more approachable, this is my personal phone number and email address: 307-371-0609 and nickzent@gmail.com. I’m happy to talk to anyone who wants to make our district better.