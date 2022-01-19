SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 officials approved a 10-year facilities plan Tuesday evening — looking ahead to regular repairs and enhancements to accommodate population growth and community interests.
SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith noted the 10-year plan is not required by the state but allows the school board to begin looking ahead at major maintenance and issues facing the district.
The state allocates funding to school districts for facilities based on a formula that includes population, and Smith said SCSD1 can expect to receive about $8.6 million in facilities funding over the 10-year period.
While some projects will be determined by future growth, Smith noted other areas are predictable.
“Some stuff we do know,” Smith said. “Things wear out on a schedule.”
Major repairs like air handling systems, roofs and boilers have already been penciled into the maintenance plan.
As the district continues to grow, Smith said he and Superintendent Pete Kilbride have also had discussions with the state should expansion of schools be needed.
Tongue River Elementary School, for example, was built in a way that allows for the addition of six classrooms.
Smith also asked the district to begin thinking about other projects as well. For example, with the growth of the Tongue River Valley, the district may consider building a bigger metals shop at Tongue River High School. The current shop was built for a school with approximately 130 students, but as the industry and the community grow, that may require more space.
In addition, projects like improvements to the wrestling facility, a golf simulator, track resurfacing, picnic shelters and an indoor track facility are listed as projects to keep in mind, but those would require different sources of funding to complete and each individual project would require bids and approval from the board.
“This isn’t saying exactly what we’ll spend on any of these given projects,” Smith said of the 10-year plan. “It allows us to start planning. …It allows us to engage the professionals needed to get these projects moving forward.”