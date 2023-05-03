RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees continued discussions regarding the addition of two new programs for students, but expressed funding and staffing concerns for both a districtwide girls softball program and an agriculture and FFA program at Big Horn High School.

Concerns regarding the implementation of a combined softball program for Big Horn High School and TRHS include sustainability, funding and adequate facilities.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

