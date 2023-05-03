RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees continued discussions regarding the addition of two new programs for students, but expressed funding and staffing concerns for both a districtwide girls softball program and an agriculture and FFA program at Big Horn High School.
Concerns regarding the implementation of a combined softball program for Big Horn High School and TRHS include sustainability, funding and adequate facilities.
Several girls from SCSD1 interested in adding the sport spoke to the board Tuesday, highlighting the life skills gained from the sport and the college recruitment opportunities that would be open to them if the sport is added at the high school. The girls also pointed out that other small districts have already added softball to their offerings, including Green River and Worland among others.
A primary concern discussed Tuesday centered on how the program will be funded considering agreements in place with other school districts. Currently, SCSD1 has an agreement with Sheridan County School District 2 that allows students from Big Horn and Tongue River to compete with the Sheridan district in sports not offered by the smaller SCSD1. SCSD2 does not charge SCSD1 for those students to participate. If SCSD1 were to begin a girls softball program, that agreement would likely include reciprocation, allowing Sheridan girls to compete with SCSD1 in softball.
SCSD1 board members Tuesday expressed concerns about Sheridan girls outnumbering Big Horn and Tongue River student-athletes, as well as the funding available for a program should a large number of Sheridan girls want to compete in softball. Parents and members of a local travel softball program, the Wyoming Mystix, offered ideas and assistance in fundraising to help cover costs and indicated other booster organizations may also be willing to assist.
Sustainability and funding conversations also covered the need for facilities, as SCSD1 does not have its own softball field.
“I’ve reached out to the [recreation] district and certainly in the short term, the rec district will be able to provide a field for us perhaps at the Sixth Street fields,” BHHS activities director Mike Daley said. “I talked to Dr. Tribley at the college and again, it’s a short-term solution with the fields they have there… Facilities certainly are going to be a big consideration.”
Other options include utilizing the field behind the Big Horn campus owned by the Big Horn Baseball Club, but that field would likely need things like bleachers, access to restrooms and locker rooms and other amenities added.
The board of trustees did not make any decision Tuesday on implementing the softball program.
Also under consideration by the SCSD1 board is the implementation of an FFA and agriculture program at BHHS. SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said the results of a survey issued to students indicated at least 15 students were interested in participating in FFA and agriculture. To make the classes available for students, the district would need to consider facilities for the programs as well as qualified staff to teach those programs, Kilbride said.
One solution, Kilbride said, could be to hire a new full-time teacher who would teach agriculture part time and social studies part time, filling an opening in the district at the cost of about $80,000. Still, that would leave the question of facilities, possibly answered by a classroom teaching approach rather than a hands-on approach.
With a classroom-based approach, Kilbride said the program would focus more on computer-aided drafting, ag business and ag production, the more technical aspects of the subject. To implement the classes in this way would be relatively inexpensive for the district — Kilbride estimated $30,000 for a slot of one or two class periods based on student interest.
The biggest hurdle of putting the program together, Kilbride said, would be finding a teacher to fill the position.
