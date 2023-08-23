08.23 SCSD1 recap 001_CE.jpg
Board members, district administrators and the public gathered at the Sheridan County School District 1 Administrative Offices Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, to hear input about policy changes, discuss the first week of school and handle other business.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — A member of the public expressed concern Tuesday about the Sheridan County School District 1 board’s proposed policy changes on parental rights and controversial issues.

At the board’s Aug. 8 work session, SCSD1 Superintendent Jeff Jones discussed proposed changes to district policies on the rights and responsibilities of parents, teaching about controversial issues and school-parent partnership in education.

