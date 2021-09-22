BIG HORN — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday at Big Horn High School had an unexpected recess, as the meeting was paused to allow tensions over the district’s temporary mask requirement to cool down.
Shortly after the start of the meeting, five residents took turns voicing their concern over the district’s COVID-19 policy requiring masks to be worn while indoors at any SCSD1 building by students, staff and visitors.
Dani Harnish, whose children attend Big Horn schools and recently set up a Facebook page in opposition to the mask requirement, said she and others would pursue a petition to call for the voluntary resignation of the board members, with the exception of Trustee Mercedes Biteman, if the policy wasn’t modified to make masks option, as well as possibly running challengers for the two seats — now held by SCSD1 Chair Carol Garber and Vice Chair Clint Krumm — up for re-election in November 2022.
Biteman cast the lone dissenting vote against the mask requirement when the board approved the policy change at a special meeting Sept. 1.
“Please stop parenting our children and get back to the job you were elected to do,” Harnish said Tuesday in addressing the school board.
Harnish also called for board members to challenge recommendations by Sheridan County Public Health officials calling for the mask requirement and reconsider their previous vote.
“Get a second option,” she said.
At that point, Garber ended the public comment period and requested a 15-minute recess.
"I want to clarify that the board made this decision not to put the responsibility on the students to keep our community safe but to keep our students in school, because we know the best learning environment for our students is in-person learning,” Garber said, as audience members called to for the board to continue to listen to their concerns.
However, Garber defended her decision to go into recess before continuing on with the meeting.
“I said that because the public comments stated that we made the decision to put the responsibility on the students to change the COVID numbers in the community and I wanted to clarify that was not the case,” Garber said. “(And) I chose to not take more public comment, because the public had their time to speak, I wanted to clarify the reasons for the board's mask mandate decision. I called recess to gain order of the meeting.”
The meeting continued without further interruption after the break.
Like SCSD1, Sheridan County School District 2 approved a similar, temporary mask requirement at the start of the 2021-22 school year based on the recommendations of local health officials. Officials for both districts also stated they would meet and review updated data as to local COVID-19 cases to see whether the requirements would need to continue.
Sheridan County School District 3 was the lone district in Sheridan County to not modify its COVID-19 protocols and require masks, with officials citing the district’s smaller class sizes and ability to follow social distancing guidelines.