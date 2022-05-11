BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 staff expressed interest in continued enrichment of students in all aspects of their educational journeys Tuesday.
At a SCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, board members heard from Cowboy State Virtual Academy about student life and from Tongue River High School Principal Colby Lynch about TRHS Point B Program.
CSVA fourth-grader Tripp Hubble shared his science fair project on Mount Saint Helens’ eruption in 1980 and a literature project on Theodore Roosevelt to demonstrate the activities and opportunities CSVA provides for educational collaboration. Hubble participated in a virtual science fair with his project on mountain eruptions.
CSVA has allowed Hubble to grow in an environment where classroom distractions were taken out of the equation, mother Lauren Hubble said. The flexibility of the virtual program “has been a great for meeting kid’s goals,” Hubble said.
The asynchronous program has provided the opportunity for independent growth in different subject areas and enough time to explore a variety of supplementary activities, Lauren Hubble said.
“From (1 p.m) on, they have activity after activity. We chose activities that put them in different groups of kids with different interests so they can see the artsy side, the athletic side and really get that diverse selection,” Lauren Hubble said.
CSVA Director Fred Hollinghead said the most successful families build in a routine to meet educational goals while supplementing education with activities.
The board of trustees suggested a parent mentoring group the virtual program could benefit from and suggested setting up fixed times for in-person meetings.
Enrichment activities and community also remains strong at TRHS, Lynch said. Lynch presented the Point B Program, which prepares students for success post-high school.
The program sets up additional times on Thursdays for students needing help on core subjects while pairing them with a student tutor.
“I think it’s a great multifaceted approach for all students in the school to get what they need. For those students that need intervention, a lot of times when they’re struggling with grades you start to see some consequences like they can’t do sports or they get detention. I think this a great way to put them where they’re getting something,” Zia Robbins said of her experience as a tutor.
Students also have the opportunity to take an enrichment class of their choice. Some classes that have been offered in the past include songwriting, guitar classes, mushroom growing, hand-lettering, fire science, self defense and fly-tying.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity to learn independence, learning how to go fly-fishing and tying your own ties. It’s about becoming independent. It’s really what I see these boys wanting to become,” SCSD1 Trustee Clint Krumm said about teaching fly-tying at TRHS.
In other SCSD1 news:
• Tongue River Elementary School Principal Annie Griffin is resigning to move into her role as Ten Sleep’s new superintendent. Griffin thanked SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride for all the opportunities the district offered and said it allowed Griffin to spread her wings.
• TRHS Student Representative Robbins and BHS Student Representative Emma Hahn received appreciation awards from SCSD1 Board of Trustees. The board thanked the student representatives for their helpful insight into student activities over the past year.
• Big Horn SkillsUSA team finished second overall in the 1A-2A division. Drew Mullinax won third place in photography, Kylee Lamb won third place in job interviews and Isaac Adsit won first place in photography.
• Big Horn graduation will be at BHHS starting at 3 p.m. May 29.
• A decision for graduation changes was announced at the end of the meeting. TRHS and BHHS will be adopting evening graduations Thursday and Friday. The schools will switch which day they will be held each year. The change will be implemented in 2023.
• TRHS’ piano recital will be held at TRHS at 5:30 p.m. May 15.
• TRHS’ spring music concert starts at 5:30 p.m. May 24 at TRHS.
• TRHS’ end-of-year awards assembly will be held at TRHS May 26 starting at 8 p.m.
• TRHS’ graduation is May 29 starting at 6 p.m. at TRHS.