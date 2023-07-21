RANCHESTER — The SCSD1 Recreation District Board voted Wednesday to purchase new soccer goals for Big Horn Elementary School, but had back-and-forth discussion about funding a volleyball net system for Big Horn High School.
The board debated whether an $8,123.20 request from Big Horn High School to purchase new volleyball nets, standards and official towers fell under its realm of responsibility or whether that should be paid for by the school district.
Board members echoed each other’s concerns that approving too many funding requests specifically for school equipment, rather than community recreation purposes, could lead to a slippery slope of the recreation board paying for projects the district should fund.
“To me … we're buying equipment for a school. I don’t really know where we stand with that,” recreation board member and Tongue River High School Activities Director Jacob Zarpentine said. “I just feel like it's going to open up a can of worms to start approving equipment for elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. I don't know if that's what we want to open ourselves up to.”
The board also had concerns about the hefty price tag of the new net system.
“Ideally, to me, this is the type of item you buy in the spring … when you have some extra funds there. This is not something I would buy right off the top of the school year,” recreation board member and Big Horn High School Activities Director Mike Daley said.
Ultimately, board members voted to table the conversation until the August meeting.
The board also had a similar conversation when considering a $500 funding request for new soccer goals at Big Horn Elementary School, though they ultimately approved the request because they agreed the goals would also be used for community recreation purposes, not just for elementary school students.
The board also voted to approve its fiscal year 2024 budget, which includes a projected revenue of $174,000 dollars. The majority of the recreation district’s revenue comes from local tax collections. The recreation board’s budgeted expenditures for the next year are also $174,000, which SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said gives the board the freedom to spend every dollar they take in, though historically they haven’t done so.
