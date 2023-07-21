7.21 SCSD1 Rec District Recap 001.jpg
SCSD1 Recreation Board Vice Chair Mike Daley discusses whether funding for an $8,000 volleyball net system at BHHS falls under the rec board's realm of responsibility, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

 Caroline Elik | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — The SCSD1 Recreation District Board voted Wednesday to purchase new soccer goals for Big Horn Elementary School, but had back-and-forth discussion about funding a volleyball net system for Big Horn High School.

The board debated whether an $8,123.20 request from Big Horn High School to purchase new volleyball nets, standards and official towers fell under its realm of responsibility or whether that should be paid for by the school district.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

