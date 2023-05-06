SHERIDAN — With the end of the 2022-23 school year just weeks away, Sheridan County School District 1 administrators and teachers gathered in the Big Horn High School auditorium to recognize each school’s teacher of the year nominee and bid farewell to retiring staff members, including current superintendent Pete Kilbride.
Kilbride began his career in education in 1990 as a social studies teacher in Long Creek, Oregon, migrating to Laramie in 1994 and then to Ranchester in 2006 where he worked as a counselor at Tongue River High School. Later, he served as the principal of Tongue River Middle School in 2014. Kilbride was then elected as SCSD1 superintendent in 2018.
“That’s 33 years in education, and as a dog trainer, I did the math here. That’s 224 dog years. I’m afraid to do the calculation in superintendent years,” said SCSD1 Board of Trustees Chair Clint Krumm. “[Kilbride] asked to have me keep this from getting emotional, so I won’t go into how great he’s been for us. I don’t know a more caring person in the world. He cares for everybody.”
Kilbride proceeded to introduce each SCSD1 school’s Teacher of the Year winners. Big Horn Middle School social studies teacher Erica Bainter was the first to be recognized, presented by BHMS Principal Brian Lawson.
“Ms. Bainter is a dynamic educator who cares deeply about our students and challenges them to achieve at their highest potential every day,” Lawson said. “Erica is innovative, collaborative, highly reflective and works tirelessly to provide the best educational experience for all students at Big Horn Middle School. Our students, staff and the school community are better because of Ms. Bainter.”
Next to be awarded was TRHS’ Janessa Blain, who teaches music. TRHS Principal Colby Lynch said Blain has had a uniquely strong connection with her students that transcends the classroom. Her heavy involvement in student activities such as band, choir, volleyball and more has been an invaluable asset for the school, Lynch said.
Tongue River Middle School Science Teacher Susie Fisher was recognized as a Teacher of the Year for similar expressions of excellence, said TRMS Principal and SCSD1 Superintendent-elect Jeff Jones.
“Mrs. Fisher is truly an elite teacher who has made an incredible impact in just her first year at Tongue River Middle School. I can confidently say she’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever observed in my 30 years in education,” Jones said. “Her ability to build relationships with every single child, her ability to share her knowledge in such a way that facilitates the building of knowledge quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen. It’s one thing to share knowledge, it’s another thing to encourage that knowledge to be built on their own.”
BHHS Principal Al Sparkman presented Sara Hogan, teacher and case manager, as BHHS’ Teacher of the Year. Sparkman said her ability to make a deep impact during her first year with the school sticks out as a reason for her nomination.
“Sara has come on board at BHHS this year and she is a force to be reckoned with. She works to support kids in so many areas and is a kind and welcoming presence in the building,” Sparkman said. “Sara has built strong relationships with kids across the building. Her room is always full of kids working on math and helping one another grow. Sara is a brilliant addition to BHHS.”
Next to be recognized was Big Horn Elementary School’s Caroline Houck. Houck teaches first grade and according to BHES Principal Kathy Powers, Houck’s attitude, experience and proficiency with her work have contributed to high grade averages for her students.
“She’s a source of energy for our school and contributes so much to our sense of family, community and collective efficacy,” Powers said. “[Houck] is a truly irreplaceable model teacher and is recognized for her incredible contribution to our school and our district.”
Last to be recognized was Tongue River Elementary School’s Andrea Sears, presented by TRES Principal Ryan Fuhrman.
“Andrea is an outstanding and inspiring teacher who has been making a meaningful impact in the lives of students for the past 14 years, nine as a special education teacher and five where she currently is as a second grade teacher,” Fuhrman said. “She recognizes that a student’s social and emotional well-being is a foundation to academic growth and goes above and beyond to establish and secure relationships with her students and families as well as collaborate with her colleagues and community.”
Of the six teachers within SCSD1 to be awarded Teacher of the Year at their individual schools, Blain was chosen as Teacher of the Year for the whole district.
“I’m really thankful for my co-workers and the students at TRHS because it really is a big family and I’m just thankful for them and this honor,” Blain said.
