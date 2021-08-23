BIG HORN — The Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District Board of Directors will conduct a grand opening ceremony for its newly constructed basketball and pickleball court facility.
This facility, known as Little Goose Park, is located at 27 Highway 335, approximately a quarter-mile south of the Big Horn Y. The courts are comprised of one regulation-sized basketball court and two pickleball courts. The courts were designed by Engineering Associates of Sheridan and constructed by Sport Court of the Rockies of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The construction cost was $178,000.
Members of the community are invited to attend the grand opening Friday at 11 a.m.