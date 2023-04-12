SHERIDAN — The price of two new wrestling mats for the Big Horn Wrestling Club came in at more than twice the original estimate, though the acquisition of the two mats would help the wrestling club to operate independently from the Big Horn Middle School wrestling team.

The Big Horn Wrestling Club is currently sharing a wrestling mat with the BHMS wrestling team, proving an inconvenience for both as there are too many students involved in wrestling to be properly accommodated by one mat, said SCSD1 Business Manager and former wrestling coach Jeremy Smith.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

