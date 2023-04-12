SHERIDAN — The price of two new wrestling mats for the Big Horn Wrestling Club came in at more than twice the original estimate, though the acquisition of the two mats would help the wrestling club to operate independently from the Big Horn Middle School wrestling team.
The Big Horn Wrestling Club is currently sharing a wrestling mat with the BHMS wrestling team, proving an inconvenience for both as there are too many students involved in wrestling to be properly accommodated by one mat, said SCSD1 Business Manager and former wrestling coach Jeremy Smith.
The wrestling team initially requested $6,500 for new wrestling mats from the Sheridan County School District 1 recreation board, though the final cost estimate came in at $13,000. If the mats were to be funded outright, the question of storage would remain, SCSD1 Recreation Board Treasurer Rich Garber said.
The current plan is to store one mat rolled up in the BHMS gym while the second mat would be stored in an off-campus location during the off-season, potentially exposing the mat to damage when not in use.
“I’m not comfortable funding it when they have to store it for a period of time away from the school. There’s no control over damaging it,” Garber said.
Board member Jodi Kenney suggested investing additional funds into procuring hoists to store the mats in the ceiling of the gymnasium, alleviating spacing issues and concerns about damage. While the cost of the hoists would tack on to the already higher than anticipated price, it would adequately address concerns over storage.
There is not yet a cost estimate to procure and install the hoists. The board agreed to turn the estimate back over to the wrestling club to allow the club to research hoists and come up with a new cost estimate.
The board also approved $6,000 in funding to send five students to the national championship of the International Academic Competition in Arlington, Virginia, June 1.
“It sounds like a fantastic competition. They have a great opportunity and it’s their second year doing it, so it sounds like it’s continuing to grow, which is positive and something that we would hope to encourage,” said board member Jodi Kenney.
Similarly, the board approved $6,000 in funding for the Tongue River Middle School robotics team to attend the robotics World Competition in Houston, Texas.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.