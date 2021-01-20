BIG HORN — Boot Hill said he loves the students of Sheridan County School District 1 like his own children. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputy has watched the children grow from fifth-grade students in his DARE program classes to successful graduates of Tongue River or Big Horn high schools and beyond.
He takes the job of school resource officer seriously and hopes to grow the program during budget deficits instead of shrink it like in the current state.
“For me personally, that has a parent in the school in this district, and as a law enforcement officer, I would love to see that come back,” Hill said. “That to me is the future to have an SRO on this campus and one on Tongue River.”
Hill, a more than 20-year law enforcement officer in Sheridan County, began serving as an SRO several years ago, accompanied by Kody Lamb for the past two years until budget reductions required the entities to temporarily remove the position. The joint-funded SCSD1 and sheriff’s office school resource officer position planned for a second position so Hill and the other deputy filling the position could switch between Big Horn and Tongue River schools frequently, having someone on shift on opposite sides of Sheridan County at all times.
“Years ago we did. We had two SRO/DARE people as well. We’d switch back and forth,” Hill said. “To me that would be the future of the program, and I won’t stop banging that drum, whether it’s with the school district or whether it’s with the sheriff’s office.
“I think that’s essential, and it’s needed,” he said.
Then, COVID-19 and economic decline happened on the state level and the two entities had to put the second position on hold indefinitely. SCSD1 Board Trustee Clint Krumm asked Hill of the cost-to-benefit ratio for his position and adding another.
“I think for school safety, this is the best money we could spend,” Krumm said. “I know as a parent, I feel safer knowing you are in our school. It’d be great to have two.
“What future impact from the societal standpoint do you think spending money now and being with those kids every day saves us in the future?” he said.
Hill responded by sharing stories of graduates of the school district reaching out to him post-graduation to talk to him about issues they were having or contemplate life decisions.
“There’s families on both sides of this district that the only time they see law enforcement is when bad things are going on,” Hill said. “When I come in and I get a hug from just near dang any kid in your school or your school, that’s setting a precedence. That’s setting that ground work for the rest of their life and their views on law enforcement.
“Look at the climate of law enforcement in America now. I think a positive contact with law enforcement on a regular daily basis is huge,” he continued “I think having that person to go to and reassurance that we’re not out there to get you...those contacts down the road pay huge dividends down the road.”
While board trustees and school administration did not mention any plans of hiring the second position, Hill remains committed to serving both communities to the best of his ability with hopes of eventually adding another SRO to the district.