RANCHESTER — Staff in Sheridan County School District 1 strive to meet district goals regarding testing efficiencies.
Tongue River Middle School and Big Horn middle and high schools saw improvements in Wyoming's Test of Proficiency and Progress and ACT scores from 2018 to 2021.
WY-TOPP scores across English language arts and math have steadily increased over the past few years.
One of the ways the Wyoming State Department of Education measures how well a school is performing is to give them a “report card.” This record is based on the number of students proficient and advanced on the WY-TOPP, Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones said.
From 2018 to 2021, overall math scores on report cards increased from 48% to 61% and English language report card scores increased from 48% to 72%, a few points shy of Sheridan Junior High School’s overall 73% English report card scores and Big Horn Middle School’s overall 75% English report card scores. These scores are “nipping at their heels,” Jones said, compared to Sheridan Junior High School and Big Horn Middle School's high-performance scores. These scores have put Sheridan Junior High School and Big Horn Middle School as some of the best middle schools in the state based on report cards, Jones said, but Tongue River Middle School has consistently performed better than state averages.
“We are committed, but we have a long way to go,” Jones said.
SCSD1 staff has seen steady growth in multiple subject areas across the district including reading, science and English language arts.
Big Horn High School Principal Al Sparkman highlighted improved WY-TOPP and ACT test scores. From fall 2020 to spring 2021, WY-TOPP scores for ninth-grade math improved by .95% and 6.32% for 10th grade. English WY-TOPP scores for ninth grade improved 2.37%, while 10th grade fell by .78%. These scores fall below the school’s goal of 10% growth in each category.
ACT English and science scores improved considerably, with BHHS juniors showing 14.51% growth in English and an 11.93% growth in science when compared to testing completed in the fall. On the reading section of the ACT, students performed well, showing 7.65% growth in test scores from fall testing and composite or writing scores improving 9.94%. Math scores had very little change, with only .83% growth when compared to fall testing.
“We think that reading has made a difference in how our kids are achieving on the English portion of the exam, and how they’ve done on the English, science and reading has been a commonality across the board,” Sparkman said. “The math, not so much. We obviously know that’s a growth area we have to attack, but we’re excited by what we’ve seen thus far with the ACT growth this year.”
Sparkman said staff will continue to focus on improving scores and challenging advanced students.
Sparkman pointed out other states who may report higher ACT scores only test a percentage of total enrolled juniors compared to Wyoming, which tests 100% of enrolled juniors.
“Be proud of what we’re doing in Wyoming and when others say we’re not doing this compared to nationally. There were only 15 states in 2020 that tested 100% of their kids. If you look at us compared to that group, we do pretty well,” Sparkman said.
In other SCSD1 news:
• The SCSD1 Recreation District board allocated $15,000 to Tongue River Valley Community Center, $15,000 to the YMCA and $800 for TRVCC’s golf simulator installation during a meeting Jan. 24.