SHERIDAN — While Sheridan County school districts have become accustomed to accolades, adding recognition to the list of achievements has always been something to celebrate, according to local superintendents.
Most recently, both Sheridan County School District 1 and 2 have earned kudos from niche.com, which each year releases rankings for all schools across the country.
In SCSD2, Sagebrush Elementary School was named the No. 1 elementary school in the state for the third year in a row and earned a second-place ranking for best public elementary school teachers. Woodland Park ranked fourth while Highland Park and Meadowlark ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.
At the secondary level, Sheridan Junior High School earned a third-place ranking and Sheridan High School was third. The two high schools coming in ahead of SHS were Jackson Hole High School and Laramie High School.
Overall, though, SCSD2 earned recognition as the top district in the state.
“This is the fourth time in the last six years our district has earned this distinction,” said Kristie Garriffa, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, during an Oct. 26, board meeting. “This is representative of the systematic strength across our K-12 system over time. This can only be accomplished by tremendous students, the support of the entire community and also a dedicated teaching staff like those who work in district two.”
The accolades for SCSD1 centered around the quality of teachers hired by the district.
Big Horn Elementary School earned the No. 1 spot with best public elementary school teachers in the state. The school also ranked eighth overall for best public elementary school in the state.
Big Horn Middle School ranked first in the best teachers category for middle schools and second overall for best middle school in the state. Tongue River Middle School ranked fourth for elementary schools in terms of best teachers.
In addition, Tongue River High School sat atop the list for best high school teachers in the state.
“So when you think about that, when you think about the number of schools that we have, it’s well over 100 elementary schools, 90 some middle schools — to be rated number one for teachers in all of those areas it’s a testament not only to our administrators for hiring great people, keeping great people, but for the board in supporting those decisions,” SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said Tuesday during a district board meeting.
According to niche.com, the rankings are based on areas such as student academic performance, teacher data, culture, surveys on overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities and sports.