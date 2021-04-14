SHERIDAN — The three K-12 school districts serving Sheridan County will continue to work together in pursuing a variance to the state’s mask order that was put in place to help fight the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In separate meetings Tuesday, the district board of trustees for both Sheridan County School District 1 and SCSD3 voted unanimously to authorize administrators from all three districts to continue to work together and consider filing a request for a variance to the mask order.
SCSD2 board members had approved a similar motion at their regular monthly meeting April 5.
“All for one and one for all … just like I said last week,” SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said of the news of the two votes Tuesday night.
SCSD3 board members approved its motion with little debate or fanfare Tuesday. Though, one trustee questioned whether working so closely with the county’s other two school districts would make SCSD3 a “measly peasant” and require it to follow the bigger districts. Superintendent Charles Auzqui said such a concern was an “unrealistic fear” considering the cooperative spirit that has existed between the three school districts in coping with the pandemic.
“The collaboration is better than it’s ever been. We’re all going to do the same thing,” he said. “It is for what’s best for all of the kids in Sheridan County.”
At the SCSD1 meeting in Ranchester, however, not everyone in attendance was in favor of a variance.
Mandy Madry, a parent of three students attending schools in Big Horn, said she questioned the logic of opening staff and students up to the risk of being exposed to COVID-19, which would then require individuals to be quarantined and miss school, with so little of the 2020-21 school year left on the calendar.
“We have 25 days left, less than 25 days,” Madry said. “My question to the board is, why fix something that isn’t broken? Why risk that?”
Instead, Madry said the board should continue to follow the mask order for the remainder of the current school year and revisit the issue this summer.
Superintendent Pete Kilbride said he understood such concerns but that current data supported the school districts requesting a variance.
“I tend to remove the emotional side of things. I look at the facts, rely on the science,” Kilbride said prior to the board’s vote on the issue. “I’m going to ask the board to support me in asking for a mask variance.”
Carol Garber, SCSD1 board chair, said she shared Madry’s concerns but would continue to follow the recommendations of Kilbride and the district’s administration.
“If the possibility of quarantine wasn’t a factor, this would be without hesitation. That’s the last thing I want,” Garber said.
Trustee Clint Krumm added indications of local risks to the continued spread of COVID-19 are low and that “it could be prudent” to move toward a more normal school life.
“I appreciate all the comments from both sides,” Krumm said. “And I respect each and every perspective because I trust at the heart of every decision is the welfare of our children. The message I would like our kids to hear is we’re a community and we’re better together.”
After the meeting, Kilbride said he would be immediately communicating with his counterparts regarding his board’s vote and on a possible application for a variance to end the more than year-long requirement to wear masks in school.
In March, Gov. Mark Gordon lifted the statewide mask order and allowed most businesses to resume normal operations. The exception was schools, where staff and students were still required to wear masks if they could not follow social distancing recommendations.
At about the same time, state health officials also rolled a process by which school districts could request an exception to the order.
According to school officials, an application for the variance must have the support of the district’s governing board, superintendent and the local county health officer before being sent to the Wyoming State Health Department for a final ruling.
Kilbride added only districts in areas with very low transmission rates — a trend currently enjoyed by Sheridan County residents — of the virus are likely to receive an exception to the mask order.
If a variance is granted, the school districts still retain the authority to require the wearing of masks under certain circumstances, such as students being transported on buses for long periods of time. District administrators have also stated students and staff may continue to wear masks on a voluntary basis.
“We’ve been unwavering in our efforts to keep staff and students safe, to keep schools open and to keep working families at work,” Dougherty said. “The vigilance has paid off and the data tells us it’s time to make masks optional at school.”
The exception, however, could be revoked by county or state health officials if transmission rates of the virus increase within the county or an outbreak were to occur within schools, or if other data indicates the necessity to do so.
“The real celebration here is that all schools in Sheridan County have been open all year,” Auzqui added. “We want to thank our staff, parents and students for all their hard work.”