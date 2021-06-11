RANCHESTER — It might have taken a while, but Sheridan County School District 1 and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to belatedly add a second school resource office at the school district’s high schools.
During discussions on a preliminary budget plan for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, district officials and members of the SCSD1 Board of Trustees have expressed the desire to add a second school resource officer.
According to Jeremy Smith, the district’s business manager, SCSD1 already contracts with the SCSO for one resource officer to help provide services at both Tongue River and Big Horn high schools. That officer also serves the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School in SCSD3.
“It’s tough for one officer to be in both Tongue River and Big Horn as much as needed each week,” Smith said. “We’ve grown in the number of students, as well, in a significant way.
Smith added the school board had wanted a second SRO a couple years ago, “but finances got in the way.”
At a special meeting June 1, board members again provided district administrators with direction to include funding for a second school resource officer in the budget for the upcoming school year.
“That one is done,” said Carol Garber, SCSD1 board chair.
“We’ve talked with Sheriff (Allen) Thompson about that,” Smith added. “It’s a three-year agreement.”
Having the funds available, however, doesn’t mean there will be a new officer in the halls and at various events at the local high schools.
The two parties attempted to add a second officer for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“Then the pandemic hit,” Thompson said. “With all of the other things going on, the schools didn’t know what their budget would look like. There was just too much uncertainty to move forward with it.”
In previous agreements, the school district has agreed to pay up to 83% of the officer’s salary and benefits for the year, with the deputy returning to patrol duties when school is not in session. Thompson said he believes a new agreement with SCSD1 would be similar.
There is also the issue of finding the right person for the job and having that deputy available.
“I know it takes a different kind of person for that job,” said Clint Krumm, board vice chair.
Thompson confirmed the position has been posted internally at the SCSO to see if one of the department’s 18 deputies might be interested in serving at SCSD1. Deadline to express interest is June 14.
Before contracting with SCSD1 on a second officer, Thompson said he first has to work with Sheridan County commissioners to make sure he will be able to hire a new deputy to keep road patrols at current levels.
“There are some very good advantages (in having a second SRO),” the sheriff said. “But we have to make sure we’re balancing the rest of the needs of the community.
“I don’t want to lessen our patrols to put someone in a school.”
Still, Thompson said he’s hopeful the two sides can reach an agreement and a deputy can be put in place by fall.
“We’re going to keep working toward that goal,” Thompson said. “I believe it will happen at some point.”
“We’re making progress on all fronts right now,” Smith added. “We really hope to have the additional SRO hired in August.”