RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 has received overwhelmingly positive community feedback this year for its alternative scheduling, or the four-day school week, school board members heard Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Pete Kilbride said 432 survey responses came in from teachers and parents regarding the topic and the numbers show great satisfaction with and confidence in the schedule, both for students and their families, Kilbride said.
According to the survey responses, 92% of those who responded feel the alternative schedule has a positive impact on learning, 96% feel it has a positive impact on family life and 98% wanted the schedule to continue that way.
“People don’t miss as much school for activities when we have Fridays off, so [the community likes] that it gives them more time together,” Kilbride said. “People feel like it gives kids a chance to recharge their batteries.”
The biggest concern raised in the survey was the availability of child care for those with smaller children, Kilbride said. Otherwise, the responses were largely positive.
In an effort to best utilize the time allowed in each school week, Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones presented initiatives to maximize teacher instruction, implement co-teaching in some classes, optimize academic intervention efforts and increase opportunities for students.
“If we were carpenters, this would just be a very fancy way of saying ‘measure twice before you cut,’” Jones said of efforts to shape teacher instruction around the needs of each student.
By getting to know each student and making an effort to understand their individual needs from the first day of school, Jones said TRMS can properly align the curriculum and plan more effective lessons. TRMS puts a focus on utilizing evidence-based instructional practices, Jones said, implementing teaching methods that work best for students according to research. TRMS also looks to bolster behavioral support in the classroom.
“This may be a shocker, but not every little Johnny in the classroom is as excited about your lesson as you are,” Jones said. “We work to support them and help them achieve, even if they’re not as excited.”
Jones said behavioral support in the classroom involves teaching self-regulation skills, giving students plenty of encouragement and learning what works best to help specific students through their frustration.
Part of maximizing support in the classroom includes the augmentation of co-teaching, having two teachers to one class. Special education teacher Jade Seiler and language arts teacher Jessica Knudson spoke of their experience co-teaching classes together and what it takes to co-teach effectively.
Knudson said co-teaching allows classes to be split into smaller groups so teachers can work more closely with students, providing the ability for teachers to assist those who might need more help during a lesson while still enabling other students to move forward.
Seiler explained the elements that make co-teaching work, including adequate planning time, strategic planning, relationships among students and teachers and administrative support.
“It’s OK to fail at a lesson as long as you can reflect and figure out why you failed,” Seiler said. “Having that support to fail forward is amazing.”
Jones said co-teaching uplifts teachers and students by providing the opportunity to meet student needs more efficiently.
“For years we talked about the key to meeting students’ needs… If you have 15 students in your class and there’s 10 different levels of learning, be creative and come up with some magical way to immediately meet the needs of those 10 different learning levels within your class,” Jones said. “Co-teaching is wonderful as long as you can get it to work well. It’s not an easy thing to do and [Seiler and Knudson] are masters at it, so our students are really benefiting.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.