RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 has received overwhelmingly positive community feedback this year for its alternative scheduling, or the four-day school week, school board members heard Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Pete Kilbride said 432 survey responses came in from teachers and parents regarding the topic and the numbers show great satisfaction with and confidence in the schedule, both for students and their families, Kilbride said.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

