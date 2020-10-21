SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride outlined for his board of trustees what a 10% budget reduction may look like for the district if the state demands them.
Kilbride said he had listened in on various legislative sessions recently and received mixed messages.
In a letter drafted to legislators, he said he heard one legislator say he wasn’t sure why teachers feared for their jobs when the Joint Education Committee hadn’t talked about cuts to education budgets. In a meeting of the Joint Revenue Committee, he watched as nearly every potential revenue option was shot down. Then, Kilbride said, in a Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, one of its members wondered aloud why educators weren’t out meeting with their communities about what cuts will mean to local schools.
“So I’m left wondering if I should listen to the JEC member or the Recalibration member,” Kilbride wrote in the draft letter.
In addition, Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this year asked school districts to begin looking at voluntary 10% cuts.
For SCSD1, Kilbride said, that would equate to cutting eight teachers, one administrator and five classified staff members.
“Think about that,” Kilbride said. “Those eight teachers all taught something. …Whatever they were teaching still has to be taught. The remaining teachers will have to do that.”
The superintendent added he understands the position the state is in, but emphasized the state cannot cut its way out of the current situation.
In other business, Kilbride provided the SCSD1 board a COVID-19 update Tuesday. He said 45 people had been quarantined as a result of close contact with individuals who have tested positive. The district has also seen 11 positive cases among students and staff.
SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith also discussed a project district students have undertaken to honor veterans.
The SCSD1 voted to dedicate a portion of land to a memorial honoring those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The piece of property will be near the highway in front of the Tongue River Middle School, Smith said.
The project itself will not utilize district funding. Instead, Smith said, it will rely on student fundraising efforts and in-kind donations from local contractors.