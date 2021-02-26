DAYTON — While legislators have said repeatedly they hope to keep any cuts to education funding from affecting classroom teaching, Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said that isn’t realistic.
Kilbride’s comments came during a public meeting held via Zoom Tuesday for SCSD1 families to discuss the potential effects of proposed legislation on the district.
During the meeting, Kilbride and SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith discussed several bills proposed for the legislative session that starts Monday.
House Bill 61 will likely have the biggest impact on school budgets. The school recalibration bill proposes $100 million in cuts to K-12 education. It also proposes increasing the statewide sales tax by 1%, which is expected to generate $125 million in revenue. Those steps would help close the gap on the more than $200 million budget deficit the K-12 education system faces.
Kilbride, though, said those cuts would mean SCSD1 would need to eliminate $1.3 million in spending from its budget. That equates to 1.5 administrative positions, 12 teachers and seven classified staff positions.
“There’s no amount of turning down the thermostat two degrees or turning the lights off sooner that equates to that,” Kilbride said.
Smith echoed that sentiment later in the meeting, highlighting the difference between efficiencies and cuts. Efficiencies, he said, mean finding faster, less expensive ways to do things.
“A cut is you don’t do it anymore,” Smith said. “...This is a cut.”
Kilbride and Smith also discussed House Bill 77, which creates a committee to examine school district consolidation. Currently the state has 48 school districts. If the committee formed by the legislation does not recommend a specific consolidation plan, the plan defaults to countywide school districts plus one district on the Wind River Reservation.
Kilbride said the fiscal impact of consolidation is unknown, but it would drastically change what education in Wyoming looks like for many families.
House Bill 89, another piece of school finance legislation, proposes $45 million in cuts, but spells those cuts out more specifically across certain categories, for example salary reductions and activities. That legislation, Kilbride said, would eliminate approximately 135 teaching positions across the state.
He added that SCSD1 is serving 282 more students than five years ago, and is doing so with $700,000 to $800,000 less in funding.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, has proposed House Bill 129, which would prohibit school districts from using state appropriations for activities like state music, speech and debate and athletics.
While Kilbride said in the meeting Tuesday the bill was withdrawn, the Wyoming Legislature’s website shows HB129 was received for introduction in the Wyoming House Wednesday. The legislation, if passed, would eliminate more than $900,000 in funding for activities at SCSD1.
The Legislature's Education Committees met this week and the bills discussed will continue to face scrutiny and amendments as the Legislature kicks off its in-person session Monday.