SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 1 board voted Tuesday to continue searching for more ways to start a softball program in the district.
Superintendent Pete Kilbride estimated the cost of uniforms, equipment, coaching and other expenses related to creating a program would cost the district about $83,000. Board Vice Chair Eric Lofgren said the amount didn’t pan out in the district’s favor, and wouldn’t be fair to taxpayers. Ultimately, the board decided it will take more time to explore the most financially feasible option.
“For me, this is a difficult decision because we certainly want to encourage activities for all of our kids, but I’m also a little leery of our numbers,” Board Chair Clint Krumm said.
The board emphasized they aren’t closing the door completely on the possibility of starting a program. Kilbride said he talked to administration from Sheridan County School District 2 about the idea of starting a joint program with that district. He said 33 students from SCSD2 and 14 students from SCSD1 expressed interest in participating in such a program if it was created.
The board also approved a proposal for a new course offering at Tongue River High School. TRHS Principal Colby Lynch said the school intends to offer zoology class to its 11th grade students thanks to the expertise of a new biology teacher, who taught zoology at the high school and college level prior to teaching at TRHS. Lynch said the class will give juniors another science credit option to take besides physics and environmental science.
“What we feel like zoology will do is give us a third offering in that junior year, and really target a lot of those … kids who we would consider college bound for sure, but who may not be ready for the difficulty of a physics class,” Lynch said. “We have a lot of kids who are interested in agriculture and working with animals … we think zoology is going to spark a lot of interest and motivation in our students.”
Lynch said SCSD1 Curriculum Director Lee Zimmer, the Community Curriculum Council and other district staff have expressed their support for the new course. He also said 21 TRHS students have already indicated their interest in signing up for the class.
Tuesday was also Kilbride’s last board meeting as superintendent before retirement. Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones will take over the role in July.
“Thirty-three years in education, and I’ve enjoyed every different aspect,” Kilbride said. “I’m really looking forward to being retired.”
• SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said he anticipates proposing a price increase of around 6% to the district’s school lunch prices for next year. He also said a cattleman from Ranchester donated a steer to the district this year, and another will soon be donated by a cattleman based in Big Horn.
• Board Treasurer Mercedes Biteman said Tongue River Child’s Place recently received a $10,000 grant from the Kibbee Foundation for Children. She also said more than 20 children graduated this year from preschool at TRCP.
