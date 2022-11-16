BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 board members will consider adding girls softball as a high school sport in the coming months.
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride introduced the idea Tuesday, saying surveys have been done that show interest in having a team. In addition, Kilbride said conversations with Sheridan County School District 2 indicated that district likely won’t add the sport in the immediate future, so students from Sheridan would likely seek to play with SCSD1.
Kilbride mapped out a timeline, saying the board should decide by April if the district will offer a combined Big Horn and Tongue River squad for the spring 2024 season. That will allow enough time to secure the equipment, uniforms and facilities needed to support a team.
Softball is a relatively new sport for Wyoming high schools. Efforts to have the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association began in 2019, with Rock Springs, Cody and Green River schools as the first districts to commit to fielding teams at the high school level. WHSAA bylaws state once eight schools commit, the statewide organization will consider sanctioning the sport. Prior to softball, the WHSAA hadn’t sanctioned a new sport since 2006.
In the inaugural 2021 spring season, 13 teams competed in one 4A classification with teams divided into East and West conferences.
Kilbride said the team would likely compete at the junior varsity level the first year before moving up to compete at the varsity level in subsequent years.
Competitive softball has grown across the state in recent years, including in Sheridan. A competitive travel softball program that started in 2020 in Sheridan — the Wyoming Mystix — had one team to start and has grown to include more than 50 athletes and four teams at various age levels.
The SCSD1 board opted to revisit the topic at its December work session.