Softball stock
BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 board members will consider adding girls softball as a high school sport in the coming months.

SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride introduced the idea Tuesday, saying surveys have been done that show interest in having a team. In addition, Kilbride said conversations with Sheridan County School District 2 indicated that district likely won’t add the sport in the immediate future, so students from Sheridan would likely seek to play with SCSD1.

