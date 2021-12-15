RANCHESTER — At the suggestion of Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride Tuesday evening, SCSD1 Board of Trustees removed review of policies regarding trustee boundaries and redistricting processes from the agenda.
“With the changing demographics in our trustee boundaries, it might behoove us to go to two boundary areas rather than three,” Kilbride said. “The way it is written would be to have a Tongue River district and a Big Horn district, and elect two from each and one at-large.
“What we’re trying to avoid is so many people coming from one area and keeping it spread out across the district,” he continued.
The school district’s attorney identified state statute, which requires two at-large members minimum on each school board.
“With that, it’s not possible to do what we’re trying to do unless we went to something like seven members and you went two from Big Horn, two from Tongue River and three at-large,” Kilbride said. “I don’t think that’s probably something we want to do.”
The board currently consists of two at-large members and one member each from Ranchester, Dayton and Big Horn. New Census 2020 data reflected uneven increases in Tongue River Valley towns — Dayton seeing an 8.6% increase from 2010 to 2020 and Ranchester seeing a 24.4% increase in the same decade — and with Big Horn being an unincorporated town, census data was not recorded specifically for the area. The board studied potential changes in trustee boundaries years ago and revisited the topic in June 2020 and again when reviewing district policies at study sessions and board meetings this fall.
At the time of a June 2020 presentation from Engineer Associates out of Cody, Tongue River area had 4% more of the population in the district than Big Horn.
Also according to state statute, Kilbride said during an earlier study session, the largest trustee area must be within 10% of the smallest trustee area.
School boards must first vote on the potential change and then it’s sent to voters on a ballot during an election year. Engineer Associates continues to work on redrawing district boundaries to keep within state statute requirements and evening out the three boundaries — Big Horn, Ranchester and Dayton — as best as possible.
The boundary changes will be tabled until further notice.
In other SCSD1 news:
• Carver Florek & James auditors completed the annual audit for the school district, with a clean report outside of one finding of “time and effort” logs not properly filed in regards to special education funding and wages. A timeline for that error to be corrected should be “as soon as reasonably possible,” according to Senior Auditor Jason Lund, but said that timeline is essentially up to Business Manager Jeremy Smith and his staff. The finding will be reviewed at year-end during the next audit.
• Board leadership changed, effective Tuesday. The following trustees will serve in the following positions for the upcoming year: Clint Krumm as chair, Eric Lofgren as vice chair, Chad Baker as treasurer and Carol Garber as clerk.